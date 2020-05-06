Hot, breezy Wednesday could send Las Vegas to 100

While the official forecast is 99 degrees, Las Vegas could reach 100 degrees for the first time this year, says the National Weather Service.

The mercury could reach 100 degrees on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, according to the National Weather Service.

Skies will be sunny with variable winds increasing from 8-13 in the morning with gusts up to 18 mph. The overnight low will be around 69.

“It’s definitely a possibility,” meteorologist Alex Boothe said of the century mark. “There will definitely be some winds out of the south and that may lift us a few degrees if we get them at the right time.”

A weak cold front moving through the area Wednesday night will drop the temperatures a few degrees with a 94 forecast for Thursday. The high for Friday is expected to be 96.

“That drop quickly gets erased and we may be back to 100 by Saturday,” Boothe said.

A heat advisory remains in place for the Colorado River Valley and Death Valley for Friday and Saturday. Temperatures may reach 105 in the Laughlin area with a 111 possible for Death Valley. Those are temperatures normally experienced in June, not early May.

