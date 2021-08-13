84°F
Las Vegas Weather

Hot, dry weekend forecast for Las Vegas Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 13, 2021 - 5:30 am
 
People walk the pedestrian bridge near the Park MGM hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Saturday, July 1 ...
People walk the pedestrian bridge near the Park MGM hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Saturday, July 10, 2021. Hot and dry conditions are forecast this weekend in Las Vegas, according to the National Weather Service. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

After some Thursday night storms, clear skies and hot conditions will persist in the Las Vegas Valley through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Monday should see a high near 106 with sunny skies and light afternoon breezes.

Saturday will rise to about 108 with similar conditions. Sunday is forecast to be a carbon copy.

“The (weather) models are pointing to a resurgence of some moisture on Monday and Tuesday,” said weather service meteorologist Morgan Stessman.

Isolated showers are a 10 percent chance on Tuesday morning with an afternoon high around 102.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

