Hot, dry weekend forecast for Las Vegas Valley

After some Thursday night storms, clear skies and hot conditions will persist in the Las Vegas Valley through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

People walk the pedestrian bridge near the Park MGM hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Saturday, July 10, 2021. Hot and dry conditions are forecast this weekend in Las Vegas, according to the National Weather Service. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Monday should see a high near 106 with sunny skies and light afternoon breezes.

Saturday will rise to about 108 with similar conditions. Sunday is forecast to be a carbon copy.

“The (weather) models are pointing to a resurgence of some moisture on Monday and Tuesday,” said weather service meteorologist Morgan Stessman.

Isolated showers are a 10 percent chance on Tuesday morning with an afternoon high around 102.

