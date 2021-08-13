Hot, dry weekend forecast for Las Vegas Valley
After some Thursday night storms, clear skies and hot conditions will persist in the Las Vegas Valley through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.
Monday should see a high near 106 with sunny skies and light afternoon breezes.
Saturday will rise to about 108 with similar conditions. Sunday is forecast to be a carbon copy.
“The (weather) models are pointing to a resurgence of some moisture on Monday and Tuesday,” said weather service meteorologist Morgan Stessman.
Isolated showers are a 10 percent chance on Tuesday morning with an afternoon high around 102.
Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.