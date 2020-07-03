Hot, rising Las Vegas temperatures forecast for holiday weekend

Start at 102 degrees and add a degree or two each day. That’s the July 4 weekend temperature formula for the Las Vegas Valley.

A high of 102 is expected for Friday, July 3, 2020, according to the National Weather Service. Fourth of July fireworks fill the Las Vegas skyline at the Elation rooftop pool on Wednesday, July 4, 2018, at the Stratosphere in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

(National Weather Service)

The Friday forecast high is 102 with southwest winds of 6-11 mph in the morning, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.

The @blmnv / @NVSeismoLab Alert Wildfire cam caught numerous ash devils this morning across the #MahoganyFire burn scar – here is a gif of one! #NVwx pic.twitter.com/EgrqHaZNjd — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) July 2, 2020

The overnight low will be about 78 with similar wind conditions.

The holiday high is expected to be around 106 with winds of 5-11 mph.

Sunday’s high will be near 107, the weather service says.

