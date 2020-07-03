Hot, rising Las Vegas temperatures forecast for holiday weekend
Start at 102 degrees and add a degree or two each day. That’s the July 4 weekend temperature formula for the Las Vegas Valley.
The Friday forecast high is 102 with southwest winds of 6-11 mph in the morning, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.
The @blmnv / @NVSeismoLab Alert Wildfire cam caught numerous ash devils this morning across the #MahoganyFire burn scar – here is a gif of one! #NVwx pic.twitter.com/EgrqHaZNjd
— NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) July 2, 2020
The overnight low will be about 78 with similar wind conditions.
The holiday high is expected to be around 106 with winds of 5-11 mph.
Sunday’s high will be near 107, the weather service says.
