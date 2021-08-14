Hot, sunny conditions expected all weekend in Las Vegas

Clear skies and hot conditions will persist in the Las Vegas Valley through the weekend, according the latest National Weather Service forecast.

A high temperature of 107 is forecast for Las Vegas on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, according to the National Weather Service. A view looking toward the north Strip as hazy weather conditions blanket the Las Vegas Valley on Sunday, July 11, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Saturday should see a high near 107 with sunny skies and light afternoon breezes. The Friday high was 100 at McCarran International Airport, the valley’s official weather station.

Sunday will rise to about 108 with similar conditions. Monday will have a high near 109.

Overnight lows will be around 85.

Potential moisture enters the picture on Tuesday evening with a 10 percent chance of showers or storms Tuesday night. Possible monsoon conditions are in the forecast through Thursday.

