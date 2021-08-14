88°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
Las Vegas Weather

Hot, sunny conditions expected all weekend in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 14, 2021 - 6:27 am
 
Updated August 14, 2021 - 6:35 am
A high temperature of 107 is forecast for Las Vegas on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, according to th ...
A high temperature of 107 is forecast for Las Vegas on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, according to the National Weather Service. A view looking toward the north Strip as hazy weather conditions blanket the Las Vegas Valley on Sunday, July 11, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Clear skies and hot conditions will persist in the Las Vegas Valley through the weekend, according the latest National Weather Service forecast.

Saturday should see a high near 107 with sunny skies and light afternoon breezes. The Friday high was 100 at McCarran International Airport, the valley’s official weather station.

Sunday will rise to about 108 with similar conditions. Monday will have a high near 109.

Overnight lows will be around 85.

Potential moisture enters the picture on Tuesday evening with a 10 percent chance of showers or storms Tuesday night. Possible monsoon conditions are in the forecast through Thursday.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Vaccinated Las Vegas flight attendant dies from COVID, mother says
Vaccinated Las Vegas flight attendant dies from COVID, mother says
2
4 hurt as front of La Bonita supermarket collapses in Las Vegas
4 hurt as front of La Bonita supermarket collapses in Las Vegas
3
Friday the 13th jackpot winner at The Venetian
Friday the 13th jackpot winner at The Venetian
4
Venues, events requiring vaccination or negative COVID test
Venues, events requiring vaccination or negative COVID test
5
Man sentenced for helping son hide 22-year-old Las Vegas woman’s body
Man sentenced for helping son hide 22-year-old Las Vegas woman’s body
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
THE LATEST
 
Hazy Las Vegas skies expected to clear Monday
By / RJ

A weekend of smoke, haze and some unhealthy air conditions in the Las Vegas Valley will yield to clearer skies and the possibility of some monsoon weather, according to the National Weather Service.