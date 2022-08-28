Hot, sunny conditions forecast for valley; lake still rising

High temperatures a few degrees above normal and sunny skies will prevail in Las Vegas for the coming week, says the National Weather Service.

Lake Mead's summer rise has exceeded 3 feet during the past month, reaching 1,043.86 feet above sea level as of Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. People enjoy Boulder Beach up the waterline where a body was found at Swim Beach within the Lake Mead National Recreation Area on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, near Boulder City. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A Sunday high near 101 is expected with south-southwest winds of 8-11 mph.

After a Monday morning low near 81, the high should reach about 102. Winds are expected to stay well below 10 mph.

High temperatures could reach 108 by Wednesday and Thursday, according to meteorologists.

No precipitation is listed in the forecast for the coming week.

Park conditions

Death Valley: California Route 190 through the park has reopened after flooding closed it Thursday evening. Many other roads within the park remain closed. Go here for a list on the known status of roads. Many back roads have not been evaluated.

Mojave National Preserve: On Aug. 26 a series of intense rainfall events caused flooding and road damage in many areas of the preserve. All major roads, campgrounds, and visitor centers are closed as of Saturday evening.

Lake Mead

The nation’s largest reservoir has risen more than 3 feet in the past month, hitting 1,043.86 feet above sea level as of 4 p.m. Saturday.

That’s 3.15 feet deeper than the summer low of 1,040.71 feet on July 27.

