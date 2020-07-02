Hot, sunny Fourth of July weekend forecast

A typical Las Vegas Fourth of July is in store for the weekend, according to the National Weather Service forecast.

A high around 100 on Thursday, July 2, 2020, is expected to rise to about 106 on July 4, 2020, according to the National Weather Service. Fireworks for sale at a stand on Maryland Parkway in Las Vegas, Sunday, June 28, 2020. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

A typical Las Vegas Fourth of July is in store for the weekend, according to the National Weather Service forecast.

The Thursday high will be about 100 with light winds rising to 8-13 mph later in the morning.

The overnight low will dip to about 76 with winds up to 18 mph.

Friday’s forecast calls for a high of 102 with light winds.

The high on the holiday will rise to about 106. Calm morning winds will rise to 5-9 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday and Monday highs will be about 107.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or 702-863-4285. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.