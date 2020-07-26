Hotter temperatures coming this week in Las Vegas Valley

Sunday in the Las Vegas Valley will be sunny, with a high near 104, according the National Weather Service forecast.

Brody Lester, 5, of California, cools off with the mist outside Hexx Bar and Grill's patio on the Las Vegas Strip. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

Light and variable winds will move to the south in the afternoon.

Sunday night will be mostly clear with a low around 83. Light winds will be from the west.

Monday will be sunny and hot, with a high near 105. Winds will be mostly light and variable into the afternoon, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

It will be much hotter through the week, with highs around 108 to 110. Lows will be in the mid-80s.