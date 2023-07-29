Hottest July ever: Las Vegas on verge to break record

The average of the high and low each day stood at a record 97.5 degrees through Friday, with three days to go.



After a cooler-than-normal May and June, July seemed pretty toasty.

Quite toasty, as it turns out.

The hottest July in Las Vegas history is about to become reality in 2023, according to the National Weather Service.

“We can’t call it yet, but it’s almost certain,” weather service meteorologist Clay Morgan said Friday.

The average of the high and low each day stood at a record 97.5 degrees through Friday, with three days to go.

The hottest July happened in 2010 at 96.2 degrees, followed by 2018 (95.8), 2017 (95.7) and 2016 (95.4).

Rain on the horizon

On the plus side, the month could end with some rainfall in the valley. The rainfall chances start to rise Saturday and increase into Monday and Tuesday, Morgan said.

“There’s a 40 percent chance of rain Monday and 60 percent on Tuesday,” Morgan said. “We can’t rule it out as early as tomorrow and (Monday and Tuesday) it definitely won’t be limited to the mountains either. It’s everywhere at this point.”

Weekend forecast

The heat is not going away for the weekend, however. A high of 110 or higher at the airport has been reached on 16 days in July, with the 1942 record standing at 17.

Saturday will be sunny, with a high near 112. Light and variable winds are expected to become south 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

After a Sunday morning low near 88, the high should be near 111, with winds of 6-15 mph and gusts to 23 mph.

Monday’s high may drop to around 106 with a Tuesday high of 99 listed for Tuesday.

“It (the cool down) is not going to last but three or four days and we’ll be right back to the screaming highs again,” Morgan said.

The annual rainfall total at the airport is 1.64 inches, with the norm for July 28 at 2.43 inches.

