99°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Las Vegas Weather

Hottest month ever: July to set all-time Las Vegas heat record

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 31, 2023 - 12:15 pm
 
Updated July 31, 2023 - 3:35 pm
The sun rises over the valley on Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. This July will go down ...
The sun rises over the valley on Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. This July will go down as the hottest in Las Vegas history, according to the National Weather Service. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bodhi Brown, 5, plays in the water park at Bill Briare Family Park on Friday, April 30, 2021 in ...
Bodhi Brown, 5, plays in the water park at Bill Briare Family Park on Friday, April 30, 2021 in Las Vegas. The city tied a 1962 record this month by recording 10 consecutive days with highs of 110 or higher, according to the National Weather Service. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

July 2023 will be the hottest month in Las Vegas history, with an average daily temperature of 97.5 or 97.6 degrees, depending on final calculations.

That is nearly 1.5 degrees higher than the previous hottest July in 2010, when the average temperature was 96.2, according to the Las Vegas office of the National Weather Service.

“It (July) is going to be the hottest month in the 87 years that we have had reliable weather records,” meteorologist Clay Morgan said.

The July record comes as the weather service tweeted over the weekend that the 14 days ending Saturday were the hottest two weeks in Las Vegas history, with a daily average temperature of 100.7. The average high for the two weeks was 112.3, and the average low was 89.1.

Earlier this month Harry Reid International Airport recorded 110 or higher for 10 consecutive days, equal to a 1962 record. The high finished at 109 on the 11th day that would have set a new record.

While local weather records are less than 100 years old, other records and data indicate that this July will go down as the hottest month in thousands of centuries.

“Because July is climatologically the hottest month of the year for the Earth as a whole, that makes July 2023 the hottest month since records have been kept and likely the hottest in 120,000 years, based on evidence of past temperatures found in ancient sediments and layers of ice, as well as on other paleoclimate records,” reported Scientific American.

As for Las Vegas, the early August forecast is for above normal heat after possible showers or storms through Wednesday night.

A Thursday high of 105 is expected, escalating toward 108 by Sunday.

“The (Monday) forecast is for some clouds and smoke from the (York) fire may keep us down a bit,” Morgan said. “But after it dries out (by the middle of the week) we’ll be right back into the heat.”

The weather service said in a post Monday that because of the lack of dense vegetation between Mojave National Preserve, where the York fire is buring, and Las Vegas, the fire is unlikely to reach Las Vegas.

Thunderstorms are expected to favor higher terrain areas in Southern Nevada, northwestern Arizona and southeastern California on Monday, with localized flashflooding, lightning and strong winds, the weather service said. A storm developed over Sloan Canyon National Conservation Area Monday afternoon, and was expected to bring rain to Henderson beginning around 4 p.m., the weather service said.

Mount Charleston and the Inspirada development in Henderson each recorded 0.04 inches of rain as of Monday afternoon, according to the Clark County Regional Flood Control District.

The weather service warned boaters to anticipate moving quickly off the water if storms arrive near Lake Mead and Mohave.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Erratic 70K-acre wildfire crosses into Nevada; no evacuation plans yet
Erratic 70K-acre wildfire crosses into Nevada; no evacuation plans yet
2
Steve Wynn’s career in gaming officially comes to an end
Steve Wynn’s career in gaming officially comes to an end
3
Two major Las Vegas Strip attractions shut down
Two major Las Vegas Strip attractions shut down
4
For this Vegas resort, it’s time to cash in with F1
For this Vegas resort, it’s time to cash in with F1
5
California wildfire spanning 30K acres sends smoke to Las Vegas Valley
California wildfire spanning 30K acres sends smoke to Las Vegas Valley
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Past 14 days hottest 2 weeks in Las Vegas history, says weather service
Past 14 days hottest 2 weeks in Las Vegas history, says weather service
One degree short: Las Vegas fails to break heat record
One degree short: Las Vegas fails to break heat record
112: Say hello to the hottest day of 2023 in Las Vegas
112: Say hello to the hottest day of 2023 in Las Vegas
Will it hit 118 in Las Vegas? Chances are small, says forecaster
Will it hit 118 in Las Vegas? Chances are small, says forecaster
Vegas ties record of 110 or higher at 10 days; day ends with stormy conditions
Vegas ties record of 110 or higher at 10 days; day ends with stormy conditions
Winds push fire into Nevada, but help from rain looks limited
Winds push fire into Nevada, but help from rain looks limited