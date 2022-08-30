How August’s weather compares to years past

Even though Las Vegas is exiting August with a scorching heat wave, the month has been one of the wettest and coolest on record.

Rain in Las Vegas is a 30 percent chance during the afternoon and evening on Aug. 9, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. A thunderstorm moves across the valley dropping rain on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A Clark County Public Works employee tapes off a fence around a flood channel where two people died after Thursday night's flooding, near Mandalay Bay Road on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Severe road damage along Daylight Pass Road currently closed due to the effects of recent flooding within Death Valley National Park on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Driver Miguel Reyes checks out his vehicle stuck in a construction hole due to flooding along Charleston Blvd. adjacent to Tacos El Gordon as a powerful storm moves through the area on Thursday, July 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. The metal plate was missing and his vehicle went in unable to see the hole being filled with rain water. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

We saw it everywhere in August, from the Strip to Death Valley: Water and its power.

Viral videos showed it raging through flooded hotel parking lots, pouring into casinos, and swamping roads in normally arid national parks.

Wetter and cooler was the weather for Southern Nevada in August, as a robust monsoon season rolled in and stubbornly persisted, forecasters said.

Temperatures were also cooler than normal, and as of Monday, this month was in a three-way tie for the 13th coolest August in record Las Vegas history along with 2005 and 2013.

“The average high so far this August has been 100.1 degrees, which is notably cooler than the previous August,” said Matt Woods, a meteorologist with the Las Vegas office of the National Weather Service. “Last year the average was 104.1 degrees, and in 2020 the average was 107.3 degrees.”

Thirty flash flood warnings were issued for Clark County in August, Woods said.

Unfortunately, flooding exacted a human toll.

Two men died in Las Vegas. One man who was pulled from a flood channel near the Strip on Aug. 11 died, and another man was found dead in the flood channel the next day.

A hiker who went missing in Zion National Park after flash flooding also was found dead.

There were also two rare tornado warnings on Aug. 21, with one confirmed twister in Arizona.

At Harry Reid International Airport, the weather service measured a total of 0.61 inches of rain this month. That’s up from the zero inches of rain recorded at the airport for the months of August in 2019, 2020, and 2021.

The record rain amount for August in Las Vegas was set in 1957, when an almost unfathomable 2.59 inches fell.

“It’s not the record wettest August by any means but it’s been wetter than usual,” Woods said of this August.

The record cool August in Las Vegas was in 1983, when the average temperature was a still-balmy 95.2 degrees.

As Las Vegas exits August with a heat wave, Woods said forecasters expect September to start off “warm with above normal temperatures.”

