64°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas Weather

I-15 sees intermittent road closures due to blowing dust near Primm

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 19, 2023 - 5:30 am
 
Updated November 19, 2023 - 2:17 pm
Winds could gust as high as 35 mph in the valley and 60 mph in the mountains on Sunday, Nov. 19 ...
Winds could gust as high as 35 mph in the valley and 60 mph in the mountains on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, according to the National Weather Service. A dust devil spins across the desert within the Nellis Dunes as hot weather moving into the valley on Saturday, June 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A cold trough is creating windy conditions across the Las Vegas Valley and even stronger elsewhere on Sunday, says the National Weather Service.

Northwest winds in the central valley could gust to 35 mph with velocities in the desert and mountain areas up to 60 mph. The high should be near 66.

A wind advisory runs from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday.

The weather service reported a massive dust plume near Jean around noon Sunday. Nipton and Primm were under dust storm warnings until 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

All southbound lanes on Interstate 15 were closed around noon near the California-Nevada border, according to to the Nevada Department of Transportation. Lanes reopened about 20 minutes later.

A traffic advisory was still in effect at the border Sunday afternoon due to dust. NDOT said travelers could experience intermittent closures due to low visibility on the California side of the interstate, and should expect delays.

Motorists, especially those using high profile vehicles and motorcycles, are urged to drive with extra caution. Downed tree limbs and power outages are possible, according to the weather service.

Winds will continue to gust overnight with winds of 30 mph possible in the valley.

Winds will lighten a bit on Monday, but gusts to 29 mph are in the forecast. High high should be near 64 with a sunny sky.

The Thanksgiving Day high is forecast to be around 67 with mostly sunny conditions.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
1
‘They don’t actually understand what we’re doing’: Verstappen criticizes Las Vegas GP
‘They don’t actually understand what we’re doing’: Verstappen criticizes Las Vegas GP
2
F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix hit with class action lawsuit
F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix hit with class action lawsuit
3
F1’s aftermath: When will everything get back to normal?
F1’s aftermath: When will everything get back to normal?
4
‘Can’t wait to come back’: Las Vegas gives F1 a night to remember — PHOTOS
‘Can’t wait to come back’: Las Vegas gives F1 a night to remember — PHOTOS
5
F1 Circuit 3D map – LV
F1 Circuit 3D map – LV
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Heavy dose of fall expected all weekend for Southern Nevada
Heavy dose of fall expected all weekend for Southern Nevada
Wind gusts hit 64 mph at Lee Canyon, 49 mph at Allegiant Stadium
Wind gusts hit 64 mph at Lee Canyon, 49 mph at Allegiant Stadium
Expect a chilly but mostly sunny Las Vegas weekend
Expect a chilly but mostly sunny Las Vegas weekend
Flurries spotted at Lee Canyon as cold front moves in
Flurries spotted at Lee Canyon as cold front moves in
Rain won’t be a problem for last 2 days of Las Vegas Grand Prix
Rain won’t be a problem for last 2 days of Las Vegas Grand Prix
Don’t expect a warm, dry Formula One week in Las Vegas
Don’t expect a warm, dry Formula One week in Las Vegas