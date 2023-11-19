I-15 sees intermittent road closures due to blowing dust near Primm

Dust from heavy winds caused road closures near Primm Sunday afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph were expected Sunday in the Las Vegas Valley.

Winds could gust as high as 35 mph in the valley and 60 mph in the mountains on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, according to the National Weather Service. A dust devil spins across the desert within the Nellis Dunes as hot weather moving into the valley on Saturday, June 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A cold trough is creating windy conditions across the Las Vegas Valley and even stronger elsewhere on Sunday, says the National Weather Service.

Northwest winds in the central valley could gust to 35 mph with velocities in the desert and mountain areas up to 60 mph. The high should be near 66.

A wind advisory runs from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday.

The weather service reported a massive dust plume near Jean around noon Sunday. Nipton and Primm were under dust storm warnings until 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

All southbound lanes on Interstate 15 were closed around noon near the California-Nevada border, according to to the Nevada Department of Transportation. Lanes reopened about 20 minutes later.

A traffic advisory was still in effect at the border Sunday afternoon due to dust. NDOT said travelers could experience intermittent closures due to low visibility on the California side of the interstate, and should expect delays.

Serious blowing dust persists along I-15 between Nipton Road and Primm. The interstate remains closed and the Dust Storm Warning has been extended until 3PM.

Motorists, especially those using high profile vehicles and motorcycles, are urged to drive with extra caution. Downed tree limbs and power outages are possible, according to the weather service.

Winds will continue to gust overnight with winds of 30 mph possible in the valley.

Winds will lighten a bit on Monday, but gusts to 29 mph are in the forecast. High high should be near 64 with a sunny sky.

The Thanksgiving Day high is forecast to be around 67 with mostly sunny conditions.

