Las Vegas Weather

I-15, U.S. 95 close in areas as rain from Hilary approaches Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 20, 2023 - 8:25 am
 
Cars battle rush hour traffic amidst a flash flood warning along Eastern Ave and Robindale Road ...
Cars battle rush hour traffic amidst a flash flood warning along Eastern Ave and Robindale Road on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Hurricane Hilary is here, and moisture, wind and flash flooding from the weather event are expected throughout the valley all day Sunday into Monday evening.

Hilary was downgraded to a Category 1 storm early Sunday morning, but the impacts of heavy rain remain a concern for Southern Nevada with a flash flooding watch still in effect into Monday along with a high wind warning Sunday afternoon and overnight, the National Weather Service said. Winds 40 to 60 mph or greater are possible.

Less than half an inch of rain was reported in the early hours of the day on Sunday across the Las Vegas Valley, with the exception of Mount Charleston and Lee Canyon areas where many rain gauges from the Clark County Regional Flood Control District recorded over half an inch.

One rain gauge in the Spring Mountains had already recorded over an inch of rain for the day on Sunday at 8 a.m.

Roads were seeing the impact of storms Sunday morning with U.S. Highway 95 closed in both directions in Searchlight because of down power lines and eastbound Interstate 15 west of Moapa was closed due to flooding on Ute Road near the interstate, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation.

Visibility was low on U.S. Highway 93 between Kingman and the Hoover Dam, the weather service said, and on the Pahrump Valley Highway near Mountain Springs, NDOT cameras showed Sunday morning.

Though heavy rain was expected in Las Vegas Sunday, the weather service said the areas with the highest risk of dangerous flooding in Nevada were western Clark County near the Spring Mountains, Nye County and southern Esmeralda County. Southeastern California cities Victorville, Barstow and San Bernardino were also at a high risk of heavy rainfall leading to flash flooding.

The weather service encouraged people during Hilary to not drive through flooded roads.

