Increasing monsoon clouds may soon offer a bit of heat relief

Limited monsoonal moisture is starting to build on the east side of the Las Vegas region, but don’t expect it to alter the current hot spell, according to the National Weather Service.

The Sunday forecast high for McCarran International Airport is 116, down a degree from Saturday’s 117, which tied the all-time Las Vegas record.

Death Valley, which rose to 129.4 degrees on Saturday has a chance of reaching 130 on Sunday. Laughlin has a Sunday forecast high of 121.

Las Vegas, NV had a high of 117°F today (tied all-time record).💥 You may be thinking:🤔117°F? My phone/car says it's hotter! 😀 Elevation varies a lot across the #LasVegas Valley, so the temperature can vary a lot too. BUT, these measurements aren't all official. Here's why.⬇️ pic.twitter.com/C4UnrwYplD — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) July 11, 2021

“There is a slow climb in moisture for a monsoon setup early next week,” meteorologist Jenn Varian said. “Monday has the best of rain, but it may not reach the surface and likely will be limited to the higher terrain of the Spring Mountains and the east side. The west side should stay dry.”

With daytime highs at or close to existing records, early morning lows will be near 90 degrees to start the week.

The Monday Las Vegas high is expected to be around 114. Death Valley will be close to 128 and Laughlin will be about 118.

The excessive heat warning is scheduled to expire at 8 p.m. Monday.

Energy conservation urged

NV Energy has asked customers to conserve electricity from 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday because of the heat wave and out-of-state wildfires.

Thank you for conserving energy today from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. Setting your thermostat to 78 degrees and postponing the use of large appliances like washers, dryers and dishwashers can help us continue to maintain reliable service. pic.twitter.com/C7aPXI0alA — NV Energy (@NVEnergy) July 11, 2021

According to a statement from the company, the record heat wave in the Western U.S. and out-of-state wildfires are affecting regional transmission lines.

The company doesn’t expect any outages due to the heat, said Josh Langdon, vice president of transmission, who characterized the conservation request as a “proactive measure.”

NV Energy has had record loads on the state’s power grid in recent days with high temperatures and more businesses open this year compared with 2020 during coronavirus shutdown orders, Langdon said. Air conditioning is the primary driver of high loads on the power grid during summer.

Heat-related calls rise

The Las Vegas Fire Department had received 11 heat-related calls as of Saturday afternoon.

The daily average is 2. Calls at first of month were not as urgent as last two days, most transported to hosp today. At various locations, not large venues. 1 person was treated today for walking on hot pavement-burned feet in the city. https://t.co/mDaQuQ33Nz — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) July 10, 2021

Most of the people were taken to a hospital, the department said on Twitter. One person was treated for burned feet after walking on hot pavement.

The department has seen an increase in heat-related calls in recent days, with 27 on Friday, 23 on Thursday and 19 on Wednesday.

Precautions

The Southern Nevada Chapter of the American Red Cross has shared the following reminders:

■ Never leave children or pets alone in enclosed vehicles.

■ Use a buddy system when working in excessive heat, and take frequent breaks if you must work outdoors.

■ Check on family, friends and neighbors who do not have air conditioning, spend much of their time alone or are more likely to be affected by the heat.

■ Check on animals frequently to ensure that they are not suffering from the heat.

Cooling stations open

Daytime cooling stations will be open through Monday. They include:

— Walnut Recreation Center, 3075 N. Walnut Road (south of East Cheyenne Avenue) Las Vegas; 702-455-8402, 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday.

— Pearson Community Center, 1625 W. Carey Ave. (west of North Martin Luther King Boulevard), Las Vegas; 702-455-1220; 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday.

— Downtown Recreation Center, 105 W. Basic Road (east of Pacific Avenue), Henderson; 702-267-4040; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Catholic Charities, 1511 Las Vegas Blvd. North (near Foremaster Lane), Las Vegas; 702-385-2662; noon-3 p.m. daily.

— Hollywood Recreation Center, 1650 S. Hollywood Blvd., (north of American Beauty Avenue), Las Vegas; 702-455-0566; 6 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Friday.

— Cambridge Recreation Center, 3930 Cambridge St., (north of East Flamingo Boulevard), Las Vegas; 702-455-7169; 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Friday.

— Whitney Recreation Center, 5712 E. Missouri Ave., (south of Tropicana Boulevard and west of Boulder Highway), Las Vegas; 702-455-7576; 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday.

— SHARE Village (daily hydration only), 50 N. 21st St. (east of East Charleston Boulevard), Las Vegas; 702-222-1680; 6-7 a.m. breakfast pantry, 8-10 a.m. grocery pantry.

— Downtown Senior Center (age 50+), 27 E. Texas Ave. (near East Army Street), Henderson; 702-267-4150; noon-3 p.m., Monday-Friday.

Courtyard Homeless Resource Center, 1401 Las Vegas Blvd. North (enter at 310 Foremaster Lane), Las Vegas; 702-229-6117; 24 hours all days.

American Legion Richard Springston Post 60, 1510 Bruce Woodbury Drive, Laughlin; 702-299-1510; 8 a.m.-8 p.m. on days with temperatures more than 112 degrees. An outside cooling area will be open for pets on a leash or in a carrier, but no pets will be allowed inside the building.

— Colorado River Food Bank, 240 Laughlin Civic Drive, Laughlin, 89029; 702-298-9220; 8 a.m.-2:45 p.m., Monday-Friday.

— The Senior Center of Boulder City offers an air-conditioned place for older residents, 813 Arizona St.; 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writers Katelyn Newberg and Sabrina Schnur contributed to this report.