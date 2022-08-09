97°F
Interstate 15 closed due to flash flooding south of Las Vegas

50% chance of showers and thunderstorms
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 9, 2022 - 5:30 am
 
Updated August 9, 2022 - 4:06 pm
Rain moves across the east side of Las Vegas on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas R ...
Rain moves across the east side of Las Vegas on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Rain in Las Vegas is a 30 percent chance during the afternoon and evening on Aug. 9, 2022, acco ...
Rain in Las Vegas is a 30 percent chance during the afternoon and evening on Aug. 9, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. A thunderstorm moves across the valley dropping rain on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The southbound lanes of Interstate 15 south of Las Vegas are closed due to flash flooding, the Nevada Highway Patrol said Tuesday afternoon.

Just before 4 p.m., troopers tweeted that “all traffic” traveling southbound will be turned around “due to flooding” between Jean and Primm.

Flash flood warning for mountains

Northwest Clark County, including Mount Charleston and the Spring Mountains, are under a flash flood warning until 5:30 p.m., the National Weather Service said Tuesday afternoon.

At 3 p.m., the agency said strong thunderstorms over the area are producing heavy rain, flash flooding, 40 mph winds and frequent lightning.

Will those storms touch the Las Vegas Valley? Maybe.

Late Tuesday afternoon and evening appear to be the best chances for monsoon moisture in the valley, the agency said.

“The best chance is starting around 3 or 4 p.m. and into the evening. It may be mainly in the mountains, but some could come through the valley,” meteorologist Dan Berc said.

Rain fell Monday for about 10 minutes in the central valley north of the airport. No official measurement was recorded.

The Wednesday low should be around 82 before rising to 96. The chance of precipitation remains at 30 percent.

There is a chance of showers each of the seven days of the forecast.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
