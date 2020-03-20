Isolated showers will yield to sunny, warmer Las Vegas weekend

After some sprinkles early Friday, below-average temperatures in the Las Vegas Valley will rise to near normal with mostly sunny skies this weekend.

Isolated showers may fall mainly north and east of the Las Vegas Valley on Friday, March 20, 2020, according to the National Weather Service. Cool temperatures are expected to rise to close to normal with a high near 69 on Sunday, March 22, 2020.

Temperatures that have been about 10 degrees below normal will gradually rise in the Las Vegas Valley this weekend.

There is a risk 20% risk of rain activity Friday while otherwise skies will be mostly sunny. The high is expected to be around 61, according to the National Weather Service.

“The isolated rain activity will probably be north and east of the valley,” said meteorologist Jen Varian. “We’ll have wind gusts up to 10 mph, not nearly as much as Thursday. It should clear up by evening.”

Clouds will increase Friday night and the forecast low is around 49. Winds will be around 5 mph.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy in the morning before becoming sunny with a high of 64. Winds will be calm early before increasing to about 6 mph. The overnight low is projected to be about 47.

Sunday will warm to a high of 69, just a few degrees below normal.

