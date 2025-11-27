It may be a good day to eat outside as Thanksgiving arrives in Las Vegas
The National Weather Service is forecasting partly cloudy skies throughout much of the valley and a high near 68 degrees.
Thanksgiving Day in Las Vegas will see very calm conditions. It may be a good day to eat that turkey dinner — and watch football on TV — outside.
The National Weather Service is forecasting partly cloudy skies throughout much of the valley, and a high near 68 degrees. Throughout the day, there will be a calm breeze, which could make it feel cooler. Overnight, cloud cover will begin fading and the low will drop to around 49 degrees.
3 day forecast
Friday: High 69, sunny
Saturday: High 65
Sunday: High 63
