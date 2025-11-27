It may be a good day to eat outside as Thanksgiving arrives in Las Vegas

The National Weather Service is forecasting partly cloudy skies throughout much of the valley and a high near 68 degrees.

Thanksgiving Day in Las Vegas will see very calm conditions. It may be a good day to eat that turkey dinner — and watch football on TV — outside.

The National Weather Service is forecasting partly cloudy skies throughout much of the valley, and a high near 68 degrees. Throughout the day, there will be a calm breeze, which could make it feel cooler. Overnight, cloud cover will begin fading and the low will drop to around 49 degrees.

3 day forecast

Friday: High 69, sunny

Saturday: High 65

Sunday: High 63

