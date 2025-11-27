43°F
It may be a good day to eat outside as Thanksgiving arrives in Las Vegas

The downtown skyline is seen as as the sun sets on Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase ...
The downtown skyline is seen as as the sun sets on Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 27, 2025 - 5:00 am
 

Thanksgiving Day in Las Vegas will see very calm conditions. It may be a good day to eat that turkey dinner — and watch football on TV — outside.

The National Weather Service is forecasting partly cloudy skies throughout much of the valley, and a high near 68 degrees. Throughout the day, there will be a calm breeze, which could make it feel cooler. Overnight, cloud cover will begin fading and the low will drop to around 49 degrees.

3 day forecast

Friday: High 69, sunny

Saturday: High 65

Sunday: High 63

Contact Kevin J. Barr at kbarr@reviewjournal.com.

