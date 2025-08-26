It may be a wet day in Las Vegas as monsoon storms arrive

Most of the Las Vegas Valley hasn’t seen any significant rain since mid-July, but that likely will end today.

Looking for some rain? Today may be your day.

Most of the Las Vegas Valley hasn’t seen any significant rain since mid-July, but that likely will end today. There’s a 70 percent chance of rain for the valley (80 percent for the nearby mountains), according to Brian Planz of the National Weather Service. The forecast high is 95.

The last time Harry Reid International Airport saw measurable rain was May 6, according to the weather service. For 2025, the airport has seen 2.05 inches. The average is 2.27. A normal rainfall year in Las Vegas is 4.18 inches. The average August rainfall at Reid is 0.34 inches.

Two-day forecast

Today: 95; 70 percent chance of rain (80 percent for mountains)

Wednesday: 94; 50 percent chance of rain (70 percent for mountains)

2025 rain events

July 18: A few monsoon storms soaked parts of the valley.

July 2: Some showers fell across the area but a strong dust storm caused widespread power outages in the east valley.

June 5: In a rare event for June, showers caused a few disruptions across the valley.

May 6: An “exceptionally rare” May storm shattered rain records.

March 17: Strong winds and a few showers swept through the valley on St. Patrick’s Day.

March 5: A Pacific storm brought light rain to parts of the valley. The nearby mountains saw snow.

