76°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas Weather

It may be a wet day in Las Vegas as monsoon storms arrive

Chance of rain for Tuesday
Torz Tumelty-Bevan, from Staffordshire, United Kingdom, watches as storms roll in to Red Rock C ...
Torz Tumelty-Bevan, from Staffordshire, United Kingdom, watches as storms roll in to Red Rock Canyon bringing sub-100 degree temperatures to the Las Vegas valley on Monday, Aug. 25, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Dark clouds fill the sky as seen from Martin Luther King Boulevard and Bonanza Road in Las Vega ...
Thunderstorms strike parts of northwestern Clark County
This image released by Maxar Technologies shows an overview of the Burning Man 2024 festival, S ...
Low visibility at Burning Man after dust storm
The Strat is pictured as clouds cover the sky on Thursday, July 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase ...
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for central Clark County
Las Vegas says goodbye to extreme heat as monsoon storms loom
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 26, 2025 - 5:00 am
 

Looking for some rain? Today may be your day.

Most of the Las Vegas Valley hasn’t seen any significant rain since mid-July, but that likely will end today. There’s a 70 percent chance of rain for the valley (80 percent for the nearby mountains), according to Brian Planz of the National Weather Service. The forecast high is 95.

The last time Harry Reid International Airport saw measurable rain was May 6, according to the weather service. For 2025, the airport has seen 2.05 inches. The average is 2.27. A normal rainfall year in Las Vegas is 4.18 inches. The average August rainfall at Reid is 0.34 inches.

Two-day forecast

Today: 95; 70 percent chance of rain (80 percent for mountains)

Wednesday: 94; 50 percent chance of rain (70 percent for mountains)

2025 rain events

July 18: A few monsoon storms soaked parts of the valley.

July 2: Some showers fell across the area but a strong dust storm caused widespread power outages in the east valley.

June 5: In a rare event for June, showers caused a few disruptions across the valley.

May 6: An “exceptionally rare” May storm shattered rain records.

March 17: Strong winds and a few showers swept through the valley on St. Patrick’s Day.

March 5: A Pacific storm brought light rain to parts of the valley. The nearby mountains saw snow.

Contact Mark Davis at mdavis@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES