It’s early June but near-record heat coming to Las Vegas

Highs reach up to 108, this week
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 6, 2022 - 5:30 am
 
Updated June 7, 2022 - 2:24 pm
Children play in the pool during a celebratory pancake breakfast and pool party held by the Oly ...
Children play in the pool during a celebratory pancake breakfast and pool party held by the Olympia Companies Charitable Foundation a thet Spa at Southern Highlands Golf Club on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in Las Vegas. Eight different charities received approximately $1.6 million in donations. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Children jump into the pool during a celebratory pancake breakfast and pool party held by the O ...
Children jump into the pool during a celebratory pancake breakfast and pool party held by the Olympia Companies Charitable Foundation a thet Spa at Southern Highlands Golf Club on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in Las Vegas. Eight different charities received approximately $1.6 million in donations. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
The cooling center at Salvation Army Southern Nevada opened for the second day of the season as ...
The cooling center at Salvation Army Southern Nevada opened for the second day of the season as temperatures topped 100 degrees on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Charline Shiroma, who moved from California to Las Vegas last month, takes refuge from the heat ...
Charline Shiroma, who moved from California to Las Vegas last month, takes refuge from the heat in the cooling center with her cat, Pookie, at Salvation Army Southern Nevada on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in Las Vegas. “It’s a big deal that I can bring my cat with me,” she said, noting that not all shelters allow pets. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Charline Shiroma, who moved from California to Las Vegas last month, left, takes refuge from th ...
Charline Shiroma, who moved from California to Las Vegas last month, left, takes refuge from the heat in the cooling center with her cat, Pookie, center, at Salvation Army Southern Nevada on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in Las Vegas. “It’s a big deal that I can bring my cat with me,” she said, noting that not all shelters allow pets. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Individuals take refuge from the heat in the cooling center at Salvation Army Southern Nevada o ...
Individuals take refuge from the heat in the cooling center at Salvation Army Southern Nevada on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in Las Vegas. The shelter opened its cooling center for the second day of the season as temperatures topped 100 degrees Tuesday. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
The cooling center at Salvation Army Southern Nevada opened for the second day of the season as ...
The cooling center at Salvation Army Southern Nevada opened for the second day of the season as temperatures topped 100 degrees on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
The cooling center at Salvation Army Southern Nevada opened for the second day of the season as ...
The cooling center at Salvation Army Southern Nevada opened for the second day of the season as temperatures topped 100 degrees on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
The cooling center at Salvation Army Southern Nevada opened for the second day of the season as ...
The cooling center at Salvation Army Southern Nevada opened for the second day of the season as temperatures topped 100 degrees on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
The cooling center at Salvation Army Southern Nevada opened for the second day of the season as ...
The cooling center at Salvation Army Southern Nevada opened for the second day of the season as temperatures topped 100 degrees on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

On Tuesday, the National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning for Southern Nevada in effect from 10 a.m. Thursday through 8 p.m. Saturday.

Projected highs will range from 106 to 110 in Las Vegas through Saturday.

NWS warns extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

Related: How does extreme heat affect your body?

People who are sensitive to the heat and/or don’t have sufficient cooling or hydration options will want to take precautions, the weather service advises.

The Salvation Army has opened its cooling station at 35 W. Owens Ave. in North Las Vegas. The cooling station and shelter is open from 8 a.m. to 4 pm daily. Clark County will likely open daytime cooling stations across the area soon.

The Tuesday high should be near 104 with a low of 78 before a 107 forecast for Wednesday and Thursday before 109 on Friday and Saturday.

Morning lows will be in the lower 80s.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

