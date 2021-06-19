It’s possible Las Vegas heat spell may repeat after short respite

The steak of 113 or higher days may run through Sunday before a brief “cooling” spell. Next weekend may be just as hot.

Las Vegas is expected to have a high temperature of 114 on Saturday, June 20, 2021, according to the National Weather Service. Richard Stazaar and his wife Moe of Canton, Ohio, poses for a selfie outside of The Venetian Hotel-Casino on Friday, June 18, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

There’s good news and bad news in the National Service Weather forecast for Las Vegas.

On the plus side, the prolonged heat wave is nearing its end with decreasing temperatures expected after projected highs of 114 on Saturday and 113 on Sunday.

The bad news is that next weekend is likely to be just as hot after a respite of sorts Monday through Thursday.

“We’ll be close to where we were today for the next two few days,” said meteorologist John Adair. McCarran International Airport reach 113 on Friday, 2 degrees short of the 1940 record.

If reached, the forecast of 114 on Saturday would tie the record set for June 19, 1940. Sunday is foretasted to reach 113. The June 20 record is 117, set in 2007. The temperature equals the highest ever recorded at McCarran.

Highest so far, 116

The current hot spell has seen the McCarran high temperature reach at least 113 for four consecutive days with a 116 on Wednesday being the zenith. The North Las Vegas Airport also reached 116 Wednesday. Henderson Executive Airport reached 113 on Friday.

113° in Las Vegas was just shy of the June 18th record of 115°. A few other sites around the region tied or broke records. Death Valley tied the record high of 124°, but only dropped to 101° early this morning which set a new record warm low temp. #VegasWeather #cawx #azwx pic.twitter.com/7FDsBRPRVU — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) June 19, 2021

Laughlin reached 120 on Friday and 121 is projected for Saturday and Sunday. Death Valley topped out at 124 Friday. Furnace Creek at the national park visitor’s center is projected to reach 126 on Saturday.

Brief drop early next week

McCarran should reach 107 on Monday with a 103 on Tuesday and a 101 on Wednesday.

Conditions will then warm toward 107 on Friday and 110 on Saturday

“It’s officially outside of the forecast period, but the long-range models are indicating a 115 next Sunday,” Adair said. “After three cooler days the trend late next week is upward.”

Overnight lows will be in the high 80s through the weekend before declining to the upper 70s Tuesday through Thursday.

Ozone issues

As usual with summer heat, ozone levels have risen across much of the valley. People with respiratory issues might want to avoid being outdoors or limit their exposure.

Boulder City, Jean, Indian Springs and Mesquite also had ozone levels reach the moderate level on Friday.

“With the heat, it’s not likely to change,” Adair said.

California seeks energy conservation

In California, residents have been asked to voluntarily conserve power as the heat wave that is baking the U.S. West strained the state’s energy grid and raised the possibility of rotating outages.

As temperatures spiked on Thursday, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an emergency proclamation that suspended certain permitting requirements — allowing power plants to ramp up operations if necessary to meet the demand for electricity.

The California Independent System Operator, which runs the state’s energy grid, issued a Flex Alert for 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday. People were urged to set their thermostats to 78 degrees or higher and to avoid using washers, dishwashers and other major appliances.

However, the period passed without any outages and the operator thanked residents for their conservation efforts.

During an intense Western heat wave last August, the state had two days of rotating outages that affected more than 200,000 people. They were the first such blackouts since 2001.

The record-breaking temperatures are a weather emergency, scientists and health care experts say, with heat responsible for more deaths in the U.S. than all other natural disasters combined. With more frequent and intense heat waves likely because of climate change and the worst drought in modern history, they say communities must better protect the vulnerable, like homeless people and those who live in ethnically and racially diverse low-income neighborhoods.

Safety warnings

Officials have warned people to pay attention to safety warnings during the heat wave by staying inside as much as possible, drinking plenty of water and wearing light, breathable clothing.

“Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location,” the warning said, urging people to call 911 for help for possible heatstroke victims.

Hot pavement also can be dangerous to humans and pets, capable of inflicting third-degree burns at the height of the day.

At the Lions Burn Care Center at University Medical Center, injuries from hot pavement are so common that staff call the summer months “pavement burn season,” said Dr. Syed Saquib, the center’s medical director. In all, 13 percent of the serious burn injuries seen at the burn care center come from hot pavement.

According to an April medical journal report co-authored by Saquib, pavement burns are often severe and require longer hospital stays and greater need for surgeries.

That’s because the people who are hurt often are unable to get up off the superheated pavement because they collapsed from dehydration, heat stroke or another medical condition or because they are intoxicated.

Cases start spiking once outside temperatures top 95.

The Southern Nevada Chapter of the American Red Cross also has shared the following safety reminders:

— Never leave children or pets alone in enclosed vehicles.

— Use a buddy system when working in excessive heat and take frequent breaks if you must work outdoors.

— Check on family, friends and neighbors who do not have air conditioning, spend much of their time alone or are more likely to be affected by the heat.

— Check on animals frequently to ensure that they are not suffering from the heat.

Some cooling stations open this weekend

Several weekday cooling stations will be open Saturday and Sunday because of the continued heat, according to Clark County. They include:

— Walnut Recreation Center, 3075 N. Walnut Road (south of East Cheyenne Avenue) Las Vegas; 702-455-8402, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.

— Pearson Community Center, 1625 W. Carey Ave. (west of North Martin Luther King Boulevard), Las Vegas; 702-455-1220; 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday.

— Downtown Recreation Center, 105 W. Basic Road (east of Pacific Avenue), Henderson; 702-267-4040; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday.

— Catholic Charities, 1511 Las Vegas Blvd. North (near Foremaster Lane), Las Vegas; 702-385-2662; noon-3 p.m. daily.

— Hollywood Recreation Center, 1650 S. Hollywood Blvd., (north of American Beauty Avenue), Las Vegas; 702-455-0566; 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday.

— Whitney Recreation Center, 5712 E. Missouri Ave., (south of Tropicana Boulevard and west of Boulder Highway), Las Vegas; 702-455-7576; 8 a.m.-Noon Saturday.

— SHARE Village (daily hydration only), 50 N. 21st St. (east of East Charleston Boulevard), Las Vegas; 702-222-1680; 6-7 a.m. breakfast pantry, 8-10 a.m. grocery pantry.

— Courtyard Homeless Resource Center, 1401 Las Vegas Blvd. North (enter at 310 Foremaster Lane), Las Vegas; 702-229-6117; 24 hours all days.

— American Legion Richard Springston Post 60, 1510 Bruce Woodbury Drive, Laughlin; 702-299-1510; 8 a.m.-8 p.m. on days with temperatures more than 112 degrees. An outside cooling area will be open for pets on a leash or in a carrier, but no pets will be allowed inside the building.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter. The Associated Press contributed to this report.