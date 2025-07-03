July monsoon moisture may be sticking around Las Vegas
For the third consecutive day, the valley may see some showers and thunderstorms.
Will the Las Vegas Valley see a third consecutive day of monsoonal moisture? It may happen.
There’s a 20 percent chance of afternoon showers, with highs in the upper 90s.
On Wednesday, parts of the valley saw some light showers, one day after strong winds from a dust storm and thunderstorms left thousands of residents without power.
2025 rain events
June 5: In a rare event for June, showers caused some disruptions across the valley.
May 6: An “exceptionally rare” May storm shattered rain records.
March 17: Strong winds and a few showers swept through the valley on St. Patrick’s Day.
March 5: A Pacific storm brought light rain to parts of the valley. The nearby mountains saw snow.