July monsoon moisture may be sticking around Las Vegas

For the third consecutive day, the valley may see some showers and thunderstorms.

A worker removes a borken street light Wednesday, July 2, 2025, on Tropicana Avenue between McLeod Drive and Pecos Road in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Will the Las Vegas Valley see a third consecutive day of monsoonal moisture? It may happen.

There’s a 20 percent chance of afternoon showers, with highs in the upper 90s.

On Wednesday, parts of the valley saw some light showers, one day after strong winds from a dust storm and thunderstorms left thousands of residents without power.

2025 rain events

June 5: In a rare event for June, showers caused some disruptions across the valley.

May 6: An “exceptionally rare” May storm shattered rain records.

March 17: Strong winds and a few showers swept through the valley on St. Patrick’s Day.

March 5: A Pacific storm brought light rain to parts of the valley. The nearby mountains saw snow.