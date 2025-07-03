75°F
July monsoon moisture may be sticking around Las Vegas

A worker removes a borken street light Wednesday, July 2, 2025, on Tropicana Avenue between McL ...
A worker removes a borken street light Wednesday, July 2, 2025, on Tropicana Avenue between McLeod Drive and Pecos Road in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 3, 2025 - 5:00 am
 

Will the Las Vegas Valley see a third consecutive day of monsoonal moisture? It may happen.

There’s a 20 percent chance of afternoon showers, with highs in the upper 90s.

On Wednesday, parts of the valley saw some light showers, one day after strong winds from a dust storm and thunderstorms left thousands of residents without power.

2025 rain events

June 5: In a rare event for June, showers caused some disruptions across the valley.

May 6: An “exceptionally rare” May storm shattered rain records.

March 17: Strong winds and a few showers swept through the valley on St. Patrick’s Day.

March 5: A Pacific storm brought light rain to parts of the valley. The nearby mountains saw snow.

