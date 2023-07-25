96°F
July storms affect parts of Lake Mead area

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 25, 2023 - 4:26 pm
 
Updated July 25, 2023 - 9:18 pm
Lightning strikes over Henderson on Sunday, July 23, 2023. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Jou ...
Lightning strikes over Henderson on Sunday, July 23, 2023. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Lake Mead National Recreation Area was under a severe thunderstorm warning Tuesday afternoon as a series of monsoon storms hits Southern Nevada this week.

Gusts up to 60 mph were expected in the recreation area near Meadview, along with heavy rain and large hail, according to the National Weather Service.

The weather service said thunderstorms were possible in Southern Nevada and northwest Arizona from 2 to 8 p.m.

A flood advisory was also issued for Mohave County, east of Kingman.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tmflane on Twitter.

