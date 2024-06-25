85°F
June headed to Las Vegas weather records for heat

Temperatures remain around 106-111 into weekend
Buddy Willer of Las Vegas uses water from a water refilling station to cool himself at Lorenzi Park on a sunny and hot Monday, June 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
People, including Jeanette Juraska, left, of Las Vegas cool themselves in the splash pad at Lorenzi Park on a sunny and hot Monday, June 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Buddy Willer of Las Vegas uses water from a water refilling station to cool himself at Lorenzi Park on a sunny and hot Monday, June 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Buddy Willer of Las Vegas uses a wet towel to cool himself at Lorenzi Park on a sunny and hot Monday, June 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Buddy Willer of Las Vegas uses a wet towel to cool himself at Lorenzi Park on a sunny and hot Monday, June 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Seth Williams of Las Vegas plays in the splash pad with his sons Ambrose, 2, and Garrus, 4, at Aliante Nature Discovery Park, on Monday, June 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Garrus Williams, 4, plays in the splash pad at Aliante Nature Discovery Park, on Monday, June 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Zoe Reese, 9, left, watches as Seth Williams of Las Vegas plays in the splash pad with his sons Ambrose, 2, at Aliante Nature Discovery Park, on Monday, June 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Garrus Williams, 4, center, watches as Markeisha Britton, second left, plays in the splash pad with her nice Zoe Reese, 9, left, her nephew Jason Cornelius, 8, and her daughter Blayke Semien, 6, right, at Aliante Nature Discovery Park, on Monday, June 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Seth Williams of Las Vegas plays in the splash pad with his son Ambrose, 2, at Aliante Nature Discovery Park, on Monday, June 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Garrus Williams, 4, plays in the splash pad at Aliante Nature Discovery Park, on Monday, June 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Las Vegas heat forecast likely to bake June into weather history
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 25, 2024 - 5:00 am
 

Las Vegas Valley residents and visitors will scorch during the final week of June, a month for the early summer weather record books.

Through Sunday, the average daily high was 93.2 degrees, according to the Las Vegas office of the National Weather Service.

“The mean high so far for June is about 105 and rest of June (forecast) is all above 105 so that is only going to go up and barring a storm that dumps on the airport we will set the record for hottest June,” said meteorologist Matt Woods.

The Monday low was 91, well above the record of 87 set in 2003 and tied in 2017.

After a Monday high of 112, just a degree shy of the 113 (set in 1961 and tied in 2017), the Tuesday forecast calls for a 10 percent chance of showers or thunderstorms after 2 p.m., likely to be in higher elevations if it happens.

“Mount Charleston has about a 20 percent chance of some showers and northwest Las Vegas is around 15 percent,” Woods said. “The rest of the valley only has a slight chance.”

Most residents and visitors will see a high around 109 with sunny conditions. The morning low could be higher than the record high for the date, 92 set in 2017.

Wednesday is expected to reach around 111. South-southwest winds of 8-13 mph in the morning may escalate up to 22 mph.

Possible relief

A Pacific Northwest system is expected to bring slight relief Thursday into the weekend, Woods explained. Highs around 106 to 108 are in the forecast.

“It will cool things down enough to scour out any moisture with drier and cooler air,” Woods said.

Fire warnings

The fire danger in the Spring Mountains has been elevated to extreme because the lack of moisture is causing grass and brush to dry to brittle conditions.

Fireworks are not allowed on federal land, but with the Fourth of July approaching, some people might be tempted to use them.

Fires are allowed in authorized fire pits, but visitors should always have water and shovels available, said Ray Johnson of the U.S. Forest Service.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

