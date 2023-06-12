77°F
June storms strike parts of Las Vegas Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 12, 2023 - 1:39 pm
 
Updated June 12, 2023 - 7:25 pm
(L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A Sun Country Airlines plane flies under cloudy skies as it approaches Harry Reid International ...
A Sun Country Airlines plane flies under cloudy skies as it approaches Harry Reid International Airport on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Storms in June? In Las Vegas? You better believe it.

Storms arriving from the north hit parts of Centennial Hills, Summerlin and North Las Vegas early Monday evening.

The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory for the valley. “Multiple gauges in the northwestern portion of the Vegas Valley have recorded around 0.50” of precipitation in 15-minutes,” the service said.

Though it isn’t officially monsoon season in Las Vegas yet, showers and thunderstorms are expected to hang around the valley through Wednesday, along with below average temperatures.

Stormy conditions were felt in the valley and at Mount Charleston on Sunday, when the high temperature at Harry Reid International was 14 degrees below normal at 84, according to the National Weather Service.

Thunderstorms were spotted around U.S. 95 south of Boulder City and near Willow Beach, Hoover Dam and Cottonwood Cove Monday afternoon, with wind gusts up to 35 mph.

Normal summer conditions and temperatures are expected to return Thursday and Friday.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tmflane on Twitter.

