June storms strike parts of Las Vegas Valley; flood advisory issued

Centennial Hills and Summerlin saw some heavy rain Monday evening. June normally is one of the driest months of the year in the valley.

Storms in June? In Las Vegas? You better believe it.

Storms arriving from the north are hitting parts of Centennial Hills, Summerlin and North Las Vegas. They appeared to be moving south, according to radar.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for the valley. “Multiple gauges in the northwestern portion of the Vegas Valley have recorded around 0.50” of precipitation in 15-minutes,” the service said.

⚠️A Flood Advisory has been issued for this storm. ⛈️Multiple gages in the northwestern portion of the Vegas Valley have recorded around 0.50" of precipitation in 15-minutes. 🚗Never attempt to drive through a flooded roadway. Turn around, don't drown! #VegasWeather https://t.co/luZk4ObGWE — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) June 13, 2023

Though it isn’t officially monsoon season in Las Vegas yet, showers and thunderstorms are expected to hang around the valley through Wednesday, along with below average temperatures.

Stormy conditions were felt in the valley and at Mount Charleston on Sunday, when the high temperature at Harry Reid International was 14 degrees below normal at 84, according to the National Weather Service.

Kyle Canyon near Mount Charleston expects a 60 degree high Monday with a 50 percent chance of snow showers in the afternoon, though the total amount of daytime snow is forecast to be less than one inch. Thunder is possible later into the evening.

Thunderstorms were spotted around U.S. 95 south of Boulder City and near Willow Beach, Hoover Dam and Cottonwood Cove Monday afternoon, with wind gusts up to 35 mph. People in the area can expect brief heavy rain, lightning and small hail, the weather service said in a tweet.

Normal summer conditions and temperatures are expected to return Thursday and Friday.

