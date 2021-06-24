June thunderstorms move through Las Vegas Valley

McCarran International Airport on Thursday saw its first measurable rainfall in June as thunderstorms swept through the Las Vegas Valley.

McCarran International Airport on Thursday saw its first measurable rainfall for the month of June as thunderstorms swept through the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

The airport reported one-hundredth of an inch of precipitation as of 2 p.m. and was still seeing light rain, meteorologist Morgan Stessman said. Traces of rain fell at the airport Wednesday, but not enough to be measurable, Stessman said.

⚠⛈A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Central Clark County, including Henderson, Lake Las Vegas and East Las Vegas, until 2:00PM. Quarter size hail and wind gusts to 60MPH are possible with this storm. #vegaswx #nvwx pic.twitter.com/dj7CTH1wpv — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) June 24, 2021

Parts of Las Vegas saw rain, hail and wind gusts in the afternoon as storms and showers moved through the valley, which prompted the weather service to issue a severe thunderstorm and flood warning through 4 p.m. in Clark County.

“Showers and storms to the south and west of Vegas area are moving towards the metro area. Be cautions of gusty winds and slick roads,” it warned on Twitter.

Rather strong rainstorm in area of Eastern and Warm Springs – thunder included: pic.twitter.com/VhEZRlmJfA — Glenn Puit (@GlennatRJ) June 24, 2021

A high of 97 with a relatively high humidity of 32 percent were forecast. Winds were expected to be light for the most part.

The Friday high is forecast to rise to 101, before climbing to 106 on Saturday and 108 on Sunday.

Nearing the halfway point of 2021, the official rainfall total at McCarran airport was just 0.85 of an inch before Thursday’s dousing. The normal for this time of year is 2.07 inches.

