June thunderstorms move through Las Vegas Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 24, 2021 - 5:15 am
 
Updated June 24, 2021 - 2:17 pm
Motorists make way through flooding at the intersection of South Lamb Boulevard and East Charleston Boulevard on Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
A cyclist who gave his name as Prophet rides after a light rain on 7th Street at Gass Avenue in downtown Las Vegas Thursday, June 24, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
A Regional Transportation Commission bus drives through standing water after a light rain on Charleston Boulevard near Sacramento Drive in Las Vegas Thursday, June 24, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Rain falls in the Las Vegas Valley on Thursday, June 24, 2021. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

McCarran International Airport on Thursday saw its first measurable rainfall for the month of June as thunderstorms swept through the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

The airport reported one-hundredth of an inch of precipitation as of 2 p.m. and was still seeing light rain, meteorologist Morgan Stessman said. Traces of rain fell at the airport Wednesday, but not enough to be measurable, Stessman said.

Parts of Las Vegas saw rain, hail and wind gusts in the afternoon as storms and showers moved through the valley, which prompted the weather service to issue a severe thunderstorm and flood warning through 4 p.m. in Clark County.

“Showers and storms to the south and west of Vegas area are moving towards the metro area. Be cautions of gusty winds and slick roads,” it warned on Twitter.

A high of 97 with a relatively high humidity of 32 percent were forecast. Winds were expected to be light for the most part.

The Friday high is forecast to rise to 101, before climbing to 106 on Saturday and 108 on Sunday.

Nearing the halfway point of 2021, the official rainfall total at McCarran airport was just 0.85 of an inch before Thursday’s dousing. The normal for this time of year is 2.07 inches.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Alexis Ford contributed to this report.

For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
