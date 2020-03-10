Keep umbrellas close by as rain forecast for Las Vegas through the week

The heaviest rainfall Tuesday was seen in the southern Las Vegas Valley, and by about 10 p.m., rain was still moving north across the valley.

Rain was expected to hit a lull Wednesday morning, but showers and thunderstorms are possible Wednesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

The heaviest rainfall Tuesday was seen in the southern Las Vegas Valley, and by about 10 p.m., rain was still moving north across the valley, meteorologist Caleb Steele said.

As of 9:30 p.m., the 24-hour rainfall total at McCarran International Airport was 0.23 of an inch, Steele said. He said the average rainfall valleywide was about 0.2 of inch, moving in on about 0.3 of an inch as of about 10 p.m.

There is about a 25 percent chance for rain Wednesday afternoon, the weather service said.

Thursday has a 50 percent chance for rain, which is expected to continue into Friday.

The forecast high for Wednesday is 65 degrees, Steele said. On Tuesday, the high of 60 came at 5:11 a.m., Steele said.

Rain is in the forecast each day through Monday, when a second front coming from the north will lower the forecast high to 61 and bring a slight chance of rain.

