Kyle Canyon, Lee Canyon roads close due to heavy fog, low visibility

Inbound flights to Harry Reid International were experiencing delays an average of 2-hours long as rain and fog cover the Las Vegas Valley.

Fog lingers over the Las Vegas Valley, on Monday, Jan. 22, 2024. Inbound flights to Harry Reid International were experiencing delays an average of 2-hours long as rain and fog cover the Las Vegas Valley. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Ire-Lynn Rettinger, 2, plays with her brother Aiden, 16, off the side of the road in Kyle Canyon on Mount Charleston northwest of Las Vegas in Monday, Jan. 22, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Natalie Cabrera, 8, plays in the snow off the side of the road in Kyle Canyon on Mount Charleston northwest of Las Vegas in Monday, Jan. 22, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Ire-Lynn Rettinger, 2, plays in the snow with her parents Rick and and Rae-Lynn, and brother Aiden, 16, off the side of the road in Kyle Canyon on Mount Charleston northwest of Las Vegas in Monday, Jan. 22, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Jonnathan Cabrera walks through the snow with his daughters Riley, 3, and Natalie, 8, off the side of the road in Kyle Canyon on Mount Charleston northwest of Las Vegas in Monday, Jan. 22, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A couple walks through Cornerstone Park following the rain in Henderson, Monday, Jan. 22, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

A person holding an umbrella braves through the rain during a winter storm on Monday, Jan. 22, 2024 in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Snowboards get their gear on as they prepare to enjoy Lee Canyon Ski Resort on December 22, 2023. Up to a foot of snow is expected in the Spring Mountains on Monday, Jan. 22, 2024, according to the National Weather Service. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Snow covers the ground at Lee Canyon on Monday, Jan. 22, 2024 at 5:30 p.m. (Lee Canyon)

Heavy fog and rain created low visibility conditions in Las Vegas Monday, creating road hazards and delaying flights at Harry Reid International Airport

Inbound flights to the airport were being delayed at their origin by about two hours and 43 minutes on average around 7:45 p.m. Monday evening due to low clouds.

Departures were delayed an average of one hour and 22 minutes at the airport, and arriving flights were experiencing delays an average of one hour and 41 minutes, according to FlightAware. The airport had also seen over 72 flight cancellations within 24 hours.

WEATHER DELAYS: Low cloud coverage is impacting arriving and departing flights. Monitor your flight status with your airline. pic.twitter.com/svMyBxugRL — Harry Reid International Airport (@LASairport) January 22, 2024

Nevada State Police issued a traffic alert around 4 p.m. on X warning drivers of heavy fog on the 215 Beltway in Summerlin and around the 215/U.S. Highway 95 interchange. Police encouraged drivers to increase their following distance, decrease speed and allow for extra travel time.

The weather service also warned drivers to beware of wet and slick roads, and to slow down during heavy rainfall.

Regional Flood Control District rainfall gauges showed most parts of the valley received .04 of an inch to 0.16 of an inch of rain by Monday afternoon, with some parts of Summerlin and Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area seeing over an inch of rain.

Rain has already begun in Barstow and will continue to spread east through the morning. Beware of wet and slick roads today, and slow down during heavier rainfall. #vegasweather #nvwx #cawx #azwx pic.twitter.com/XODKjUg5kd — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) January 22, 2024

Monday was forecast to be the wettest day of the storm activity, National Weather Service meteorologist Chris Outler said.

“We should see from a quarter-inch to a half-inch across the valley and maybe up to 12 inches in the mountains above 7,000 feet,” he said.

The latest weather service forecast calls for a 100 percent chance of rain showers Monday afternoon and evening.

The weather service announced aroun 8 p.m. Monday that Pahrump is under a flash flood warning through midnight Tuesday due to rain and throughout the town and runoff from the Spring Mountains. Winds over 40 mph are also expected in the area.

The Monday high in Las Vegas was expected to be near 55 degrees, a low around 49 degrees and winds around 10 mph.

The Tuesday forecast calls for a 40 percent chance of rain with a high of 58 degrees.

As you may have heard, a Winter Storm Warning has been issued for elevations above 7,000 feet in the Spring Mountains from 10 PM tonight – 10 AM Tuesday, but what kind of impacts can we expect up at Kyle & Lee Canyons? ❄️🏔️🙅🚙#NVwx pic.twitter.com/2vWwrL9905 — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) January 20, 2024

Mountain forecast

Lee Canyon reported an inch of snow over 24 hours on Monday after receiving 2 inches of snow overnight Saturday.

The expected Monday snowfall of up to a foot would be a delight for snow lovers. The resort has received 35 inches of snow this year and four of five lifts are open, but only six of 31 trails can be utilized.

The Nevada Department of Transportation announced at 5:20 p.m. Monday evening that snow tires or chains were required to travel on Kyle Canyon Lee Canyon and Deer Creek roads. However, at 6:50 p.m., Nevada Highway Patrol announced that Lee Canyon and Kyle Canyon roads were closed to traffic, except residents, due to heavy fog and low visibility.

Sledding on the slopes near Mount Charleston is still not a good idea because of insufficient snow, officials are advising. Reports on social media say a woman was knocked unconscious while attempting to sled on Saturday.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VegasMarvRJ on X.