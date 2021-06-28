Lack of monsoon rains in Las Vegas could end this week

Monsoon rains that have largely avoided the Las Vegas Valley the past few summers could make a return this week, says the National Weather Service.

Cars move through a flooded portion of Buffalo Drive near Post Road in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. Monsoon rains may return to the Las Vegas Valley this week, according to the National Weather Service. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Monsoon rains have largely been absent in the Las Vegas Valley the past few summers.

That could change this week, perhaps beneficial to a parched valley that desperately could use rainfall.

Hot and dry conditions through Monday. Surge of monsoon moisture mid-week sets up a more typical diurnal cycle of showers and thunderstorms across the southern Great Basin and Mojave Desert. Holiday weekend is looking hotter with lessening storm coverage. #nvwx #azwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/yiD6BB52SY — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) June 27, 2021

McCarran International Airport has received just .86 of an inch of rain in nearly six months of the year when it should have well over 2 inches.

Before the possible rainfall, Las Vegas should see a high of 108 on Monday after back-to-back highs of 107 on the weekend.

The best possibilities for rain come Tuesday and Wednesday, National Weather Service meteorologist Chris Outler said. Each day has a 30 to 40% chance of rain. Monsoon rains are normally not widespread.

“Tuesday is the initial transition into monsoon conditions,” Outler said. “We will see a lot more clouds around and there will be daily chances for isolated and scattered storms all week.”

The added clouds will lower the high temperatures to a projected 102 on Tuesday and 98 on Wednesday.

Overnight lows will remain in the mid-80s, making conditions generally uncomfortable.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.