Lack of monsoon rains in Las Vegas could end this week

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 27, 2021 - 10:11 pm
 
Cars move through a flooded portion of Buffalo Drive near Post Road in Las Vegas on Wednesday, ...
Cars move through a flooded portion of Buffalo Drive near Post Road in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. Monsoon rains may return to the Las Vegas Valley this week, according to the National Weather Service. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Monsoon rains have largely been absent in the Las Vegas Valley the past few summers.

That could change this week, perhaps beneficial to a parched valley that desperately could use rainfall.

McCarran International Airport has received just .86 of an inch of rain in nearly six months of the year when it should have well over 2 inches.

Before the possible rainfall, Las Vegas should see a high of 108 on Monday after back-to-back highs of 107 on the weekend.

The best possibilities for rain come Tuesday and Wednesday, National Weather Service meteorologist Chris Outler said. Each day has a 30 to 40% chance of rain. Monsoon rains are normally not widespread.

“Tuesday is the initial transition into monsoon conditions,” Outler said. “We will see a lot more clouds around and there will be daily chances for isolated and scattered storms all week.”

The added clouds will lower the high temperatures to a projected 102 on Tuesday and 98 on Wednesday.

Overnight lows will remain in the mid-80s, making conditions generally uncomfortable.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

