Lack of power hits 2.7 NV Energy customers; Mount Charleston outage pending

About 2,700 NV Energy customers in the Las Vegas area are without power Thursday afternoon, likely caused by high winds hitting the city.

An AT&T satellite truck is parked outside of the Resort on Mount Charleston, on Thursday, May 20, 2021. NV Energy had a planned power outage on hold as of 4:30 p.m. The outage was planned to start at 1 p.m., depending on wind conditions, according to NV Energy. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

As of 4:45 p.m. there were about 15 scattered outages across the valley with the largest — about 2,000 customers — centered at Eastern Avenue and Bonanza Road just east of downtown.

Another outage of 621 customers was centered around Shadow Lane and Alta Drive near University Medical Center.

Most other outages were five customers or less.

McCarran International Airport recorded a gust of 43 mph during the 2-3 p.m. hour.

The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for the region until 11 p.m.

High winds forced the cancellation of the annual Southern Nevada Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony that had been scheduled for 6 p.m. at Police Memorial Park.

Mount Charleston safety outage pending

A planned power outage at Mount Charleston that the power supplier planned to start at 1 p.m. Thursday is pending.

“The Public Safety Outage Management event on Mount Charleston has been postponed until weather conditions warrant, which may be sometime between now and 8 p.m.,” NV Energy spokeswoman Jennifer Schuricht said in a text. “This outage is expected to last until 10 a.m. tomorrow, May 21.”

NV Energy said it planned the outage as a safety precaution because high winds, dry conditions and power lines could cause a fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.