Lake Mead under severe thunderstorm warning

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 23, 2023 - 9:18 am
 
Updated July 23, 2023 - 4:06 pm
Dark clouds move across the Las Vegas Valley on Monday, Jan. 14, 2019. A 30 percent chance of r ...
Dark clouds move across the Las Vegas Valley on Monday, Jan. 14, 2019. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Storms are expected to move into the Las Vegas Valley Sunday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

Isolated thunderstorms are expected to develop and move into Southern Nevada, northwest Arizona and southeast California beginning around 1 p.m. and last until 10 p.m.

The weather service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Lake Mead National Recreation Area until 3:45 p.m. Frequent lightning, large hail, heavy rain and 40 to 50+ mph winds that could create large waves were expected in the area.

Boaters were advised to get off the lake this afternoon.

An updated forecast has put the chance of rain or thunderstorms at 20 percent before 10 p.m. with a 30 percent chance of rain or storms on Monday. Winds are expected to increase to as much as 25 mph.

The weather service expects the heaviest hit areas this evening to be Clark County, southern Lincoln County and Mohave County, Arizona, with the biggest threat being strong gusty winds. Lightning and brief heavy rain are also possible.

The excessive heat warning in Southern Nevada is still in effect through Sunday. The day’s foretasted high was 113 degrees but had reached an unofficial high of 110 shortly before 2 p.m. before cloud cover lowered the temperature to around 105 before it began rising again.

