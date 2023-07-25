Lake Mead under severe thunderstorm warning

Lightning strikes over Henderson on Sunday, July 23, 2023. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Lake Mead National Recreation Area is under a severe thunderstorm warning Tuesday afternoon as a series of monsoon storms hits the Las Vegas Valley this week.

Gusts up to 60 mph were expected in the recreation area near Meadview, along with heavy rain and large hail, according to the National Weather Service. The warning was in effect until 4:30 p.m.

The weather service said thunderstorms are possible in Southern Nevada and northwest Arizona from 2 to 8 p.m. The region expects sudden gusty winds, lightning and brief heavy rain.

A flood advisory was also issued for Mohave County, east of Kingman, and heavy rain could impact visibility along Interstate 40. The weather service reminded travelers to not drive through flooded areas.

An excessive heat warning is in effect Tuesday through Thursday in Las Vegas, with afternoon highs over 110 degrees expected.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tmflane on Twitter.