Las Vegas adds 3rd day at 115 or higher; heat warning ends Friday

Scorching temperatures that have set an all-time heat record in the valley are forecast to stick around this week. Monday was cooler, but highs are expected to ramp up Tuesday.

Laborers work at a construction site in East Las Vegas, Monday, July 8, 2024. An excessive heat warning was extended through Friday. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Rodolfo Moran cleans a car at Cuellar’s Car Wash in East Las Vegas, Monday, July 8, 2024. An excessive heat warning was extended through Friday. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Garrus Williams, 4, center, watches as Markeisha Britton, second left, plays in the splash pad with her niece Zoe Reese, 9, left, her nephew Jason Cornelius, 8, and her daughter Blayke Semien, 6, right, at Aliante Nature Discovery Park, on Monday, June 24, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A roofer tosses off old materials while replacing a flat roof on the East side of Las Vegas Monday, July 8, 2024. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Alex Horta from Sunrise Paving smooths fresh concrete as they replace a sidewalk on the East side of Las Vegas Monday, July 8, 2024. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Marco Mendez, left, passes a trowel to Alex Horta from Sunrise Paving while pouring a sidewalk on the East side of Las Vegas Monday, July 8, 2024. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The scorching temperatures plaguing the Las Vegas Valley are forecast to stick around all this week.

The National Weather Service on Monday advised that it has extended its excessive heat warning for the area through 11 p.m. on Friday.

The weather service’s advisory notes that Las Vegas, Pahrump and Barstow, California, will see temperatures ranging from 110 to 118 degrees.

Dark red & dark orange indicate tied / broken records from this heat wave so far (since July 4th). 🔴 16 daily max temp records

🟠 2 daily warm min temp records

🔴 4 all-time max temp records Record-breaking temps forecast to continue through the week.#VegasWxRecords #VegasWx pic.twitter.com/YbqEgwcR4O — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) July 8, 2024

Furnace Creek and Death Valley National Park, where a motorcyclist died on Saturday, reached 124 on Monday.

Las Vegas on Sunday soared past the previous all-time high temperature when Reid International Airport recorded 120 degrees at 3:38 p.m.

Another day with many record high temperatures set across the region. This is the 3rd day in a row with a record high temperature at #LasVegas & the 5th day in a row at Kingman AZ. Barstow CA tied the all time record temperature at 118F, the 2nd time this week! #nvwx #azwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/nY0RSK11tQ — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) July 9, 2024

Streaks of 110, 115 ongoing

The current streak of days at 115 or higher stands at three: 120 on Sunday and 115 on Saturday. The official high Monday was 115, surpassing the record of 114 set in 2021.

The past six days have seen highs of 110 or higher. This heat spell is forecast to perhaps exceed the record of 10 straight days at 110 or higher set last July 14-23 and June 17-26, 1962.

Monday was running about 4 degrees below the Sunday temperature track, said weather service meteorologist Matt Woods.

“We may top out at 115 this afternoon,” Woods said. “In the middle of the week we’ll be back to 117 and 118 right through Friday, but that 120 is going to be hard to top.”

Some limited monsoonal moisture could enter the picture by the weekend with a 15 percent possibility of some moisture on Saturday at the earliest, Woods said.

“The forecast is 113 for Saturday and a little moisture may cool us down a little bit,” he said. “We’ll take what we can get in relief. Yes, 113 doesn’t seem that cool, but it sounds a lot better than 120.”

Infant death

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office in Arizona reported that a 4-month-old child was taken from a boat on Lake Havasu to Lake Havasu Regional Medical Center for heat-related illness at about 5:10 p.m. on Friday. The child was later taken to Phoenix Children’s Hospital but did not survive. Detectives responded, and an investigation is ongoing.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.