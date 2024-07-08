91°F
Las Vegas adds 3rd day at 115 or higher; heat warning ends Friday

Record high temperatures in Las Vegas
Marco Mendez, left, passes a trowel to Alex Horta from Sunrise Paving while pouring a sidewalk on the East side of Las Vegas Monday, July 8, 2024.
Marco Mendez, left, passes a trowel to Alex Horta from Sunrise Paving while pouring a sidewalk on the East side of Las Vegas Monday, July 8, 2024. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Alex Horta from Sunrise Paving smooths fresh concrete as they replace a sidewalk on the East side of Las Vegas Monday, July 8, 2024.
Alex Horta from Sunrise Paving smooths fresh concrete as they replace a sidewalk on the East side of Las Vegas Monday, July 8, 2024. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Alex Horta from Sunrise Paving smooths fresh concrete as they replace a sidewalk on the East side of Las Vegas Monday, July 8, 2024.
Alex Horta from Sunrise Paving smooths fresh concrete as they replace a sidewalk on the East side of Las Vegas Monday, July 8, 2024. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A roofer tosses off old materials while replacing a flat roof on the East side of Las Vegas Monday, July 8, 2024.
A roofer tosses off old materials while replacing a flat roof on the East side of Las Vegas Monday, July 8, 2024. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Garrus Williams, 4, center, watches as Markeisha Britton, second left, plays in the splash pad ...
Garrus Williams, 4, center, watches as Markeisha Britton, second left, plays in the splash pad with her niece Zoe Reese, 9, left, her nephew Jason Cornelius, 8, and her daughter Blayke Semien, 6, right, at Aliante Nature Discovery Park, on Monday, June 24, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Rodolfo Moran cleans a car at Cuellar’s Car Wash in East Las Vegas, Monday, July 8, 2024 ...
Rodolfo Moran cleans a car at Cuellar’s Car Wash in East Las Vegas, Monday, July 8, 2024. An excessive heat warning was extended through Friday. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Laborers work at a construction site in East Las Vegas, Monday, July 8, 2024. An excessive heat warning was extended through Friday.
Laborers work at a construction site in East Las Vegas, Monday, July 8, 2024. An excessive heat warning was extended through Friday. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
'We knew it was going to be hot': Tourists embrace the heat in Death Valley
‘We knew it was going to be hot’: Tourists embrace the heat in Death Valley
Las Vegas blisters all-time record high, hits 120 degrees
Las Vegas blisters all-time record high, hits 120 degrees
'A busy summer': 23 hospitalized for pavement burns at UMC in June
Tired of extreme Las Vegas heat? It's not going away anytime soon
Tired of extreme Las Vegas heat? It’s not going away anytime soon
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 8, 2024 - 10:40 am
 
Updated July 8, 2024 - 6:41 pm

The scorching temperatures plaguing the Las Vegas Valley are forecast to stick around all this week.

The National Weather Service on Monday advised that it has extended its excessive heat warning for the area through 11 p.m. on Friday.

The weather service’s advisory notes that Las Vegas, Pahrump and Barstow, California, will see temperatures ranging from 110 to 118 degrees.

Furnace Creek and Death Valley National Park, where a motorcyclist died on Saturday, reached 124 on Monday.

Las Vegas on Sunday soared past the previous all-time high temperature when Reid International Airport recorded 120 degrees at 3:38 p.m.

Streaks of 110, 115 ongoing

The current streak of days at 115 or higher stands at three: 120 on Sunday and 115 on Saturday. The official high Monday was 115, surpassing the record of 114 set in 2021.

The past six days have seen highs of 110 or higher. This heat spell is forecast to perhaps exceed the record of 10 straight days at 110 or higher set last July 14-23 and June 17-26, 1962.

Monday was running about 4 degrees below the Sunday temperature track, said weather service meteorologist Matt Woods.

“We may top out at 115 this afternoon,” Woods said. “In the middle of the week we’ll be back to 117 and 118 right through Friday, but that 120 is going to be hard to top.”

Some limited monsoonal moisture could enter the picture by the weekend with a 15 percent possibility of some moisture on Saturday at the earliest, Woods said.

“The forecast is 113 for Saturday and a little moisture may cool us down a little bit,” he said. “We’ll take what we can get in relief. Yes, 113 doesn’t seem that cool, but it sounds a lot better than 120.”

Infant death

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office in Arizona reported that a 4-month-old child was taken from a boat on Lake Havasu to Lake Havasu Regional Medical Center for heat-related illness at about 5:10 p.m. on Friday. The child was later taken to Phoenix Children’s Hospital but did not survive. Detectives responded, and an investigation is ongoing.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

