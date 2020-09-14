Las Vegas air quality advisory issued through Thursday

Smoke from wildfires has prompted Clark County to extend a smoke advisory through Thursday.

Some haze is expected in Las Vegas on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. The high should be about 99, according to the National Weather Service. Haze hangs over the Strip as seen from Henderson on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A smoke advisory has been issued through Thursday for Clark County.

“The Clark County Department of Environment and Sustainability is extending its smoke advisory to include Monday, Sept. 14 through Thursday, Sept. 17 due to regional wildfire smoke persisting in the southwestern U.S., including southern Nevada,” a news release issued Monday stated. “The smoke affects visibility and higher particulate levels at the surface.

“Smoke is made of small dust particles and other pollutants that can aggravate respiratory diseases and contribute to ground-level ozone formation. Smoke and other pollutants can aggravate respiratory diseases such as bronchitis and asthma or heart disease. Consult your physician if you have a medical condition that makes you sensitive to air quality conditions. Under today’s conditions, it may be best for children, the elderly and people with respiratory and heart disease to stay indoors.”

Tips to limit your exposure to smoke particles include:

— Limit outdoor exertion on days with high levels of fine particles in the air. Exercise makes you breathe heavier and increases the amount of particulates you are likely to inhale.

— Keep windows and doors closed.

— Consider changing your indoor air filters if they are dirty.

Western Nevada has been receiving substantial smoke from wildfires burning in California.

The weather service and air monitoring agencies issued advisories for most of northern and western Nevada, including a dense smoke advisory through Friday that included Minden, Lake Tahoe, Reno and Carson City.

Above-average temperatures

A high of 99 is forecast for Monday and winds at 10 mph or less, according to the weather service. Conditions will be similar most of the week with some cooling Thursday and Friday, National Weather Service meteorologist Andy Gorelow said.

The normal high this time of year is 95.

Dry Streak Record Watch

😖🌧️👀

On Thursday, 9/17, if we don't receive rain, #LasVegas will tie the record of 150 consecutive days without measurable rainfall.

On Friday, 9/18, we will break that record. The forecast is dry through the week…#VegasWxRecords pic.twitter.com/i9ryVTK4fb — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) September 12, 2020

Dry streak likely to be reached

The record for consecutive days without measurable rain will be reached if the forecast holds true, Gorelow said.

If there is no rain, Monday will be the 147th day without measurable rainfall at McCarran International Airport. The 1959 record is 150 days and could be tied Thursday.

“We will see a few clouds today, but we don’t expect anything to amount from those,” Gorelow said. “We’ve got a pretty good shot” at setting the record.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.