Las Vegas airport gets 1st rain since March as storms return

Photographer Andi Artigue, with assistance from George Foskaris holding an umbrella, takes photos of newlyweds Daniel Quercioli and Mara Durso during a light rain in Downtown Las Vegas, Thursday, July 14, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Clouds gather over eastern Las Vegas near Desert Inn Road and Eastern Avenue on Thursday, July 14, 2022. (Tony Garcia / Las Vegas Review=Journal)

Shoppers take cover beneath an umbrella in a Walmart parking lot as rain moves through the valley on Thursday, July 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A person crosses West Charleston Boulevard as rain moves through the valley on Thursday, July 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A shopper in a plastic raincoat walks through a Walmart parking lot as rain moves through the valley on Thursday, July 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Clouds over the Strip in Las Vegas, Thursday, July 14, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

A double rainbow in the Centennial area after a storm on Thursday, July 14, 2022. (Cassie Soto / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Boulder City and Primm received the most rain from a widespread monsoon storm Thursday that dropped precipitation on most past of the Las Vegas region.

A mountainside just north of Boulder City received 0.91 of an inch of rain from one of the first storm cells.

A gauge northwest of Primm recorded .67 of an inch while another northeast of the border town logged 0.87 of an inch.

Check out this time lapse of the storm that continues across the central valley. Why? Because we love time lapses and storms! Images courtesy of Nevada Seismo Lab. #NVwx #vegasweather pic.twitter.com/pmNdLf0Wlu — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) July 14, 2022

The storm was the first valley rainfall since late March.

Harry Reid International Airport received .01 of an inch shortly before 7 p.m., its first rain in 108 days since since March 28 — and only the third day of rain at the airport this year.

Nearly a half-inch of rain — 0.47 of an inch — fell on Sunrise Mountain in the east valley. The Arroyo Grande Sports Complex in Henderson received .20 of an inch. The Clark County Museum in far east Henderson recorded .16 of an inch, according to Regional Flood Control gauges. A gauge near Green Valley showed .31 of an inch. South Point received 0.39 of an inch. A gauge near Jean showed .31 of an inch.

🌧️ As of 7 pm, Harry Reid Intl. Airport has measured 0.01" of precip. That makes today the first day since March 28 that #LasVegas has officially had measurable rainfall. Additionally, it makes today the third day we've seen measurable rainfall this year. #VegasWeather #NVwx — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) July 15, 2022

As of early Thursday evening, Spring Valley gauges showed .24 of an inch and .20 of an inch while Floyd Lamb State Park in the northwest received .12 of an inch. A gauge near Caesars Palace recorded .04 of an inch.

Chance of rain Friday

After a Friday morning low near 87, the high will be around 107, with a 20 percent chance of showers and storms after noon.

“It will be one of those hit or miss things, depending exactly on where the storms pop up,” meteorologist Ashley Nickerson said Wednesday. “The chance is about 20 percent each day. It’s best to keep up and watch your outdoor plans each day.”

The storm conditions could shift more back to the east next week, Nickerson said.

Overnight lows in the upper 80s are forecast through the weekend, well above the normal overnight low of 82 this time of summer.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.