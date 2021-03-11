Las Vegas airport receives biggest rainfall in a year

More than a quarter-inch of rain had fallen at McCarran International Airport as of 6:30 p.m., according to a tweet from the National Weather Service.

There were reports of mixed precipitation, including graupel, in Summerlin and Centennial Hills, Thursday, March 11, 2021. (Rhonda Prast/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Scattered showers and thunderstorms fell in parts of the Las Vegas Valley on Thursday.

There were even reports of mixed precipitation, including graupel, in Summerlin and Centennial Hills. Graupel are snow pellets and soft hail.

More than a quarter-inch of rain had fallen at McCarran International Airport as of 6:30 p.m., according to a tweet from the National Weather Service. The last time more than a quarter-inch was recorded was on March 12, 2020, when 0.77 of an inch of rain fell.

Trivia! Official rain gage at McCarran International Airport has reported over a 0.25" of rain so far today. Last time McCarran reported more than 0.25" of rain was 1 year ago. 0.77" was recorded on March 12, 2020. #nvwx #vegasweather — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) March 12, 2021

Some snow accumulation was expected above 4,000 feet, with more above 7,000 feet, according to the weather service.

Spotty rain mixed with some snow flurries were reported in the Primm area about 7:30 a.m.

Anyone else see hail? pic.twitter.com/hf7Gc1fgKF — Briana Erickson (@ByBrianaE) March 12, 2021

Winds diminish

Winds around 10 mph will be significantly less than the gusts that reached up to 35 mph on Wednesday.

The slow-moving storm will bring similar conditions on Friday with a 60% chance of measurable precipitation, mostly during daylight hours.

⚠️Winter Weather Advisory⚠️ is in effect through Friday afternoon for elevations above 6000 feet for Lincoln County and the Spring Mountains and Sheep Range in Clark County. Slick roads and difficult travel is possible at times. #nvwx — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) March 12, 2021

Saturday will bring clear skies with a high near 65 followed by a Sunday high near 70.

U.S. 95 whiteout

The storm brought whiteout conditions to U.S. 95 Esmeralda County overnight.

More than 18 inches of snow fell overnight in the Goldfield area and 3-5 more inches were expected Thursday.

Some portions of U.S. 95 were closed in both directions.

