42°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Las Vegas Weather

Las Vegas airport receives biggest rainfall in a year

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 11, 2021 - 4:30 am
 
Updated March 11, 2021 - 10:55 pm
There were reports of mixed precipitation, including graupel, in Summerlin and Centennial Hills ...
There were reports of mixed precipitation, including graupel, in Summerlin and Centennial Hills, Thursday, March 11, 2021. (Rhonda Prast/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Scattered showers and thunderstorms fell in parts of the Las Vegas Valley on Thursday.

There were even reports of mixed precipitation, including graupel, in Summerlin and Centennial Hills. Graupel are snow pellets and soft hail.

More than a quarter-inch of rain had fallen at McCarran International Airport as of 6:30 p.m., according to a tweet from the National Weather Service. The last time more than a quarter-inch was recorded was on March 12, 2020, when 0.77 of an inch of rain fell.

Some snow accumulation was expected above 4,000 feet, with more above 7,000 feet, according to the weather service.

Spotty rain mixed with some snow flurries were reported in the Primm area about 7:30 a.m.

Winds diminish

Winds around 10 mph will be significantly less than the gusts that reached up to 35 mph on Wednesday.

The slow-moving storm will bring similar conditions on Friday with a 60% chance of measurable precipitation, mostly during daylight hours.

Saturday will bring clear skies with a high near 65 followed by a Sunday high near 70.

U.S. 95 whiteout

The storm brought whiteout conditions to U.S. 95 Esmeralda County overnight.

More than 18 inches of snow fell overnight in the Goldfield area and 3-5 more inches were expected Thursday.

Some portions of U.S. 95 were closed in both directions.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
MGM Resorts facing lawsuit over use of resort fees
MGM Resorts facing lawsuit over use of resort fees
2
Zaon Collins indictment dismissed over absence of DUI charge
Zaon Collins indictment dismissed over absence of DUI charge
3
Police say man attacked housekeeper at Strip hotel, committed lewd acts at 3 others
Police say man attacked housekeeper at Strip hotel, committed lewd acts at 3 others
4
Nevada adds highest one-day total of new COVID cases in nearly a month
Nevada adds highest one-day total of new COVID cases in nearly a month
5
Officer’s gun fired during traffic stop at Las Vegas elementary school
Officer’s gun fired during traffic stop at Las Vegas elementary school
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.