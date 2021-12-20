31°F
Las Vegas area Christmas travel likely to be slowed by inclement weather

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 20, 2021 - 5:30 am
 
Freshly fallen snow on Mount Charleston northwest of Las Vegas Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. Rain and ...
Freshly fallen snow on Mount Charleston northwest of Las Vegas Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. Rain and snow could be factors during the upcoming Christmas weekend, says the National Weather Service. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Poor weather is likely to be an issue for travelers during the coming long Christmas weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

A Las Vegas high of 55 is forecast for Monday with a 59 on Tuesday.

Conditions are expected to be dry and chilly until a chance of showers begins Wednesday evening and stays in the forecast to varying degrees through Sunday.

Rain and snow is possible in higher elevations, making wet and slushy roads likely. The exact timing of bad weather is not yet detailed.

Air travel could also be affected by low clouds and precipitation, the weather service advises.

The current forecast puts a 40 percent chance of showers for Wednesday night, mostly after 11 p.m.

Showers are listed as a possibility each day through Sunday.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

