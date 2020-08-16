Las Vegas area in line to break heat records in coming days

The National Weather Service projects today to reach up to 112.

Wyatt Reed, 7, second from right, pours juice on his head to cool off after her family participated in an outdoor church service at Kellogg Zaher Soccer Complex on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, in Las Vegas. Brad of Helen Ministry Church held their Sunday morning service outside even though temperatures reached 111 degrees. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

Akailyn Richardson, 8, swings after her family participated in an outdoor church service at Kellogg Zaher Soccer Complex on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, in Las Vegas. Brad of Helen Ministry Church held their Sunday morning service outside even though temperatures reached 111 degrees. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

Tyler Bryce, left, and Natalie Kleinman, right, practice yoga despite an excessive heat warning at Kellogg Zaher Soccer Complex on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

Natalie Kleinman, left, and Tyler Bryce, right, practice yoga despite an excessive heat warning at Kellogg Zaher Soccer Complex on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

The Las Vegas area might break a few heat records in the coming days.

The National Weather Service projected Sunday’s high at 112 degrees, according to meteorologist Trevor Boucher. That’s one degree shy of tying the record for the hottest day of the year; on Saturday, the temperature reached 113 degrees.

The record high for Aug. 17-19 is 111 degrees. The highs on those dates this year — Monday through Wednesday — are expected to be 113, 113 and 112, respectively, Boucher said.

The heat is coming from an area of high pressure causing the atmosphere to be heavier, Boucher said.

The length of the heat wave makes it especially dangerous.

“There’s a perception that it’s hot in the summer; it’s supposed to happen,” he said. “This is a prolonged period of heat and this shouldn’t be taken as a normal thing.”

The heat wave has caused the low temperature for each day to barely fall below 90 — meaning many air conditioning units may not be getting a break. There’s also an increased risk of power shortages, he added.

The weather service issued an excessive heat warning that may persist throughout the week and into next weekend, he said.

People should also be aware of the dangers of hiking during hot weather, Boucher said.

“You think everything’s fine and then you can’t walk anymore,” he said, adding it takes time for search-and-rescue teams to find people. “This is not the time to be rolling the dice on that type of thing.”

