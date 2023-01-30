Las Vegas area sees some snow from late January storm

Measurable snow was reported in some Henderson and Anthem neighborhoods. Flurries also were spotted in Centennial Hills.

Jack Pettet, 8, and his twin sister, Oliver, both from England, play in the snow at the Red Rock Canyon overlook on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

A tourist, who declined to give her name, throws snow in the air at the Red Rock Canyon overlook on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Tourists stop at the Red Rock Canyon overlook to admire the view of snow-capped mountains on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

A few drops of rain fall Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, as conventioneers arrive at the World Market Center in downtown Las Vegas for the Las Vegas Winter Market. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Lee Canyon may receive several inches of snow on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, according to the National Weather Service. The main operations area at Lee Canyon as seen from a webcam shortly after closing time on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. (Lee Canyon)

Winter weather returned to the Las Vegas Valley on Monday with a vengeance.

The Red Rock Canyon Scenic Drive closed Monday due to wet road conditions, according to its Twitter account.

Meanwhile on Mount Charleston, the Spring Mountains Visitors Gateway also closed Monday due to the weather.

As of 1 p.m., the National Weather Service said 3 inches of snow fell in Lee and Kyle canyons.

A winter weather advisory runs through 7 p.m. Monday for higher elevations northwest of the Las Vegas Valley,

Measurable snow was reported in some Henderson and Anthem neighborhoods. Flurries also were spotted in Centennial Hills.

It’s really sticking now. pic.twitter.com/WpVIQHW4Ct — Carri Geer Thevenot (@CarriGeer) January 30, 2023

In the valley, winds overnight will be as high as 20 mph with gradually clearing skies before a Tuesday low near 32 in the central valley. The temperature Tuesday should rise to near 51, but winds up to 20 mph will make it feel colder.

Temperatures are forecast to gradually rise to the low 60s by the coming weekend.

