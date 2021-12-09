Las Vegas area storm lighter than expected, but freeze advisory issued

Snowfall in the mountains around Las Vegas Thursday appears to be much lighter than was forecast by the National Weather Service.

People walk along snow covered road as light snow fall on the Mt. Charleston area on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

But cold temperatures, with some Saturday morning lows close to freezing, are forecast. A freeze watch was has been issued starting late Friday night.

Radar Update! 📡🌧️ Low clouds and sprinkles continue across parts of the Las Vegas Valley, but the sprinkles may be all we see today as most of the rainfall is pushing to the east now. Still some snow showers up on the Springs though! #vegasweather #nvwx pic.twitter.com/PzYW5KPMqh — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) December 9, 2021

Unofficially, about an inch of snow had fallen at Lee Canyon as of Thursday afternoon with some possibly higher totals above 6,000 feet, said meteorologist Trevor Boucher. The Clark County Fire Department at Mount Charleston takes official measurements each morning.

Rainfall in the valley amounted to a few hundredths of an inch in several locations, mostly on the west side. Regional Flood Control gauges showed several in the northwest valley near Mount Charleston reading at 0.04 inches with 0.16 of an inch in a gauge closest to the mountain.

Gauges in the far northeast near Bunkerville and Mesquite recorded amounts up to 0.12 on an inch.

Rain in the valley has mostly stopped by 4 p.m., but some sprinkles were possible later Thursday.

McCarran International Airport had a Thursday morning wind gust of 33 mph.

Saturday cold

As for cold weather, Friday lows are expected to be around 40, but lows Saturday could be 10 degrees cooler, Boucher said.

“That will depend on the elevation,” Boucher said. “Right now, the lowest is around 33, but freezing is possible; most likely around Red Rock.”

A winter weather advisory had called for a possible 3 to 7 inches of snow above 6,000 feet in the Spring Mountains and Sheep Range.

Sweater weather

The switch to cold weather puts an end to the balmy, above-average weekends valley residents and visitors had enjoyed all fall.

“It will be sweater weather all weekend,” Boucher said, noting a forecast high of 52 on Saturday and 55 on Sunday.

The Thursday snowfall could be mild compared to a forecast for Monday into Tuesday that is expected top bring up to a quarter of an inch of rain to parts of the valley early next week.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.