Las Vegas blisters all-time record high, hits 120 degrees

Tourists walk the Strip in Las Vegas, Sunday, July 7, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Laney Athon, of Cincinnati, drinks Gatorade as she cools off in front of misters outside Paris Las Vegas hotel-casino, Sunday, July 7, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Kathy Martinez, of Las Vegas, holds her godson Josiah Ornelas, 6, over misters to cool down outside Paris Las Vegas hotel-casino, Sunday, July 7, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Callye Foster, from left, Katie Olson, Matt Tressler, and Jayme Hoberg, of Montana, take a self ...
Callye Foster, from left, Katie Olson, Matt Tressler, and Jayme Hoberg, of Montana, take a selfie while exploring the sights at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area just outside of Las Vegas, Sunday, July 7, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Kathy Martinez, of Las Vegas, holds her godson Josiah Ornelas, 6, over misters to cool down outside Paris Las Vegas hotel-casino, Sunday, July 7, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Jenni Athon, of Cincinnati, cools off in front of misters outside Paris Las Vegas hotel-casino, Sunday, July 7, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Josiah Ornelas, 6, cools down in front of misters outside Paris Las Vegas hotel-casino, Sunday, July 7, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
The sun shining through a Creosote bush at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area just outside of Las Vegas, Sunday, July 7, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Kathy Martinez, of Las Vegas, shows a frozen water bottle she uses to keep cool on the Strip in Las Vegas, Sunday, July 7, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Josiah Ornelas, 6, cools down in front of misters outside Paris Las Vegas hotel-casino, Sunday, July 7, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Signs warning of extreme heat at the entrance to the scenic loop of the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area just outside of Las Vegas, Sunday, July 7, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
A person walks through rock formations at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area just outside of Las Vegas, Sunday, July 7, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 7, 2024 - 8:26 am
 
Updated July 7, 2024 - 4:43 pm

Las Vegas blistered past the previous all-time high record with a high of 120 at 3:38 p.m. Sunday.

“We tought it couldn’t go any higher and then it did,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Ashley Nickerson.

The morning low at Harry Reid International Airport, the official measuring station, was 88 at 5:20 a.m., well short of the July 7 highest low of 93 set in 2018.

It hit 100 at 8:35 a.m. and climbed again to 106 around 10:45 a.m.

The official forecast for the day was 117, said National Weather Service meteorologist Sam Meltzer. The chance of reaching 118 was about 25 percent, he said.

The weather service said Las Vegas tied its daily heat record of 116 degrees around 1:24 p.m.

At 1:56, the official daily high became 117, for the sixth time in Las Vegas weather history.

The temperature fluttered between 115 and 118 for an hour and then pushed to 119 and eventually 120.

“We have a bit of southwest breeze today that is keeping us a bit warmer and the high pressure center has moved inland from the California coast so that is making it hotter,” Nickerson said.

Some members of the weather service were conducting a no-oven cookie baking contest in the office parking lot on South Decatur. They reported it was 215 degrees on the car dashboard when 115 outside.

“The parking lot was melting,” Nickerson said.

Minimal problems

FlightAware reported 140 delayed flights at the Las Vegas airport by late afternoon with 13 cancellations.

NV Energy’s outage website showed seven outages affecting 142 customers as of 4:20 p.m.

The record high in Las Vegas was 117 before Sunday. It has occurred five times.

The airport last reached 117 on July 10, 2021. It also hit 117 on June 20, 2017; June 30, 2013; July 19, 2005; and July 24, 1942.

North Las Vegas Airport reached 118 before 2 p.m. while Henderson Executive Airport was at 115 at 3 p.m.

Monday’s official forecast is a degree or two cooler, Meltzer said. An official 117 is forecast for Tuesday, but the day is likely to be a bit warmer than Monday.

A person died from the heat and another was hospitalized as the temperature reached 128 in California’s Death Valley, according to The Associated Press.

Be prepared

“Las Vegas resident need to know these are extreme temperatures,” Meltzer said. “People need to be indoors in air conditioning and they need to have water to stay hydrated.”

The three major heat conditions — cramps, exhaustion and stroke — require different methods of treatment. It’s good to be ready if you see a potential victim.

Cooling stations are open during daytime hours at least through Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

