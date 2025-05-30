Las Vegas braces for 1st ‘excessive heat’ warning of 2025

An extreme heat warning takes effect at 9 a.m. today and is set to expire at 11 p.m. Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

Parts of EDC shut down due to high winds in Southern Nevada

The afternoon sun's rays pierce the "Bliss Dance" sculpture at The Park near T-Mobil Arena during a hot Thursday afternoon on May 29, 2025. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A pedestrian holding an oversized umbrella to protect herself from direct sunlight as she walks on Main Street during a hot Thursday afternoon on May 29, 2025 in Downtown Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Pedestrians cool off with water misters along the Las Vegas Strip during a hot Thursday afternoon on May 29, 2025. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

As the temperature climbs towards triple digits, a pedestrian cools off with water misters along the Strip Thursday May 29, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Highs in the mid 100s for Friday and Saturday

The “extreme heat” has arrived in Las Vegas. Just in time for the weekend.

The agency is forecasting a high of 103 degrees for today and 104 degrees for Saturday. The heat could break records both days.

The heat warning covers much of the Mojave Desert, including Las Vegas and the Colorado River Valley. Temperatures over 115 are likely in Death Valley.

The agency is warning valley residents to “drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors. Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.”

Clark County has activated cooling stations for today and Saturday during daytime hours for all members of the public, including those experiencing homelessness. For the full list of cooling stations, visit helphopehome.org/get-help.

Fortunately, the heat won’t last.

A cold front is expected to arrive Sunday, the first day of June, dropping the temperature by 10 degrees. There is a chance of rain Sunday night. Next week’s highs are expected to be in the low 90s.

Up and down in May

Las Vegas has been on a weather roller coaster this month. Thanks to a spring storm in the first week of the month, May 2025 became the wettest May on record for the valley.

Then the temperatures soared. On May 11, parts of the valley saw 99 degrees. Then the temperatures dipped again. Strong winds and a few showers invaded the region, affecting the Electric Daisy Carnival.

2025 heat

— On March 26, Las Vegas recorded its first 90 degree day.

— On Feb. 3, Las Vegas saw its first 80-degree temperature in what turned out to be the third-warmest February on record since 1937.

— A day after setting a record high of 93 degrees, Las Vegas officially hit 96 degrees April 11.

— Las Vegas had its first 100-degree day of the year May 22.