Las Vegas braces for record temperatures; Mount Charleston sees rain

An “abnormal” heat wave in the valley is set to last until Wednesday night, with forecast record-high temperatures, the National Weather Service said.

Gayle Moriner of Las Vegas with her dog Beasley, a 6-year-old terrier mix, at the Kellogg Zaher Dog Park in Las Vegas, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Shawn Strickler of Las Vegas, fishes at Floyd Lamb Park in Las Vegas, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

While Las Vegas is used to hot summers, people should still brace for an unusually long excessive heat warning that could bring record-high temperatures to the valley this week, the National Weather Service said.

“This is well above average; we’re talking about records being broke on both sides of the temperature — both the high and the low,” said meteorologist Trevor Boucher “That’s not normal.”

An excessive heat warning that began Friday morning is expected to last until 10 p.m. Wednesday. High temperatures will hover near 113, and there will be little relief from the heat as the daily low temperature won’t drop much.

The daily low temperatures, which usually happen between 4 and 7 a.m., are set to break records heat-wise, Boucher said. Saturday’s morning low, which only dropped to 87 degrees, broke the maximum low temperature of 86 degrees set on Aug. 15, 2016.

On Saturday, the Clark County Regional Flood Control District recorded .20 inches of rain at its rain gauge in Rainbow Canyon near Mount Charleston in the Spring Mountains.

Big heat continues

Saturday is expected to reach 112, and the valley has reached 100 degrees as early as 10 a.m., Boucher said. If temperatures do reach 112, that will break the record daily high of 111, set on Aug. 15, 2002.

Highs are forecast at 113 on Sunday and Monday, 112 on Tuesday, 113 on Wednesday and 111 on Thursday. The normal high temperature for this time of year is 102, Boucher said.

Overnight lows for the week are set to hover at 88 and 89 degrees, he said.

Sunday and Monday’s high of 113 could tie for the hottest day of the year; it reached 113 degrees on July 12 at McCarran International Airport, where the weather service takes official measurements.

Boucher said that heat waves typically only last a few days, but an excessive heat warning for nearly a week is “abnormal.” Higher temperatures will make it harder for homeless people to get relief from the heat and can also strain the valley’s utilities.

“It’s a taxing time for when we get to this level of heat,” he said.

Cooling stations

Clark County announced that during the heat wave, there will be additional day shelters and cooling stations for those needing a break from the elements:

— Courtyard Homeless Resource Center, 1401 Las Vegas Blvd. North, open 24 hours

—Downtown Recreation Center, 105 W. Basic Road, open 11 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays

— Cambridge Recreation Center, 3930 Cambridge St., open 7 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays

— Share Village Las Vegas, 50 N. 21st St., open 8 a.m.- 9 a.m. and 10 a.m.-noon daily for hydration only

— American Legion, 1510 Bruce Woodbury Drive, Laughlin, open on days with temperatures over 112 degrees from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. There is also an outside cooling station for pets on leashes.

— Colorado River Food Bank, 240 Laughlin Civic Drive, Laughlin, open 8 a.m.-2:45 p.m. Monday through Friday

— The Salvation Army Mesquite, 742 Pioneer Blvd., Mesquite, open 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and 8 a.m.-noon Friday

— The Salvation Army at 35 W. Owens Ave. is open 8 a.m.-4 p.m. every day through Sept. 30 as a daytime shelter. The Shade Tree at 1 W. Owens Ave. is open 11 a.m.-7 p.m. every day through Sept. 30 as a daytime shelter for women and children.

