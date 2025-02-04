Las Vegas breaks another weather record after first 80 degree day of 2025

The National Weather Service announced Tuesday afternoon that the valley officially reached 78 degrees, breaking the previous record high set for the day.

The Las Vegas Valley has broken another weather record.

The National Weather Service announced Tuesday afternoon that the valley officially reached 78 degrees, which breaks the previous record high for Feb. 4 of 76 degrees set in 1953.

Las Vegas hit 80 degrees for the first time in 2025 on Monday, breaking the previous record of 77 degrees for Feb. 3 that was set in 2018.

Las Vegas has also gone 206 days with no measurable rain, the weather service said. The longest consecutive dry streak in the valley was in 2020, with 240 days without measurable rain. The third-longest streak was 150 days in 1959.

