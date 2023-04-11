Las Vegas breaks April 11 record as heat returns

On Tuesday, the valley set a record high for April 11 at 93 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. It’s the warmest day of 2023.

A cactus blooms at Katherine's Landing near Lake Mohave in Arizona on Monday, April 10, 2023. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Say hello to a long-forgotten Las Vegas friend — the heat.

After a winter chilled the valley with below-normal temperatures and record-setting snow in the Spring Mountains, a brief spring heat wave has arrived. But it won’t last long.

On Tuesday, the valley set a record high for April 11 at 93 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The record was 92, set in 2014.

On Monday, the high temperature at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas was 90, one degree shy of the record for the date, the weather service said. The record high temperature for April 10 was 91 degrees, set in 1985 and tied in 2014.

On Easter, Las Vegas saw its first 80-degree day since late October with an 84.

The agency said a cold front will move in late Tuesday and the overnight winds may stay strong to a Wednesday low near 64. The Wednesday high will be around 87, with temps in the 70s the rest of the week.

“We’ll just have a gradual cooling down after two (warm) days,” meteorologist Matt Woods said on Sunday. “We’ll be around normal through the weekend.”

April has been a month of contrasts in Las Vegas so far. On April 3, strong winds and showers swept through the valley. The high last Tuesday was only in the 50s, more than 15 degrees below normal.

The average high temperature for the first three months of 2023 was 58.8 degrees, the 7th coldest in nearly 85 years of Las Vegas weather records and the seventh coldest in 50 years, since 1973.