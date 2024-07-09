Las Vegas breaks daily record with 119, ties record of consecutive days at 115 or higher

The last four-day streak of daily highs of 115 or higher was nearly 20 years ago, July 16-19, 2005, according to the Las Vegas office of the National Weather Service.

Tourists line up to take photographs at the “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” sign despite the heat on Sunday, July 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. Sunday became the hottest day in Las Vegas history, with temperatures reaching 120 degrees. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A record-breaking hot spell continues to blister Southern Nevada.

When the official temperature at the Las Vegas airport reached 117 at 3:08 p.m. Tuesday, the valley had its fourth straight day of the high reaching at least 115.

Shortly before 4:50 p.m. the official reading hit 119, making it the second-hottest day in Las Vegas weather history after the 120 high on Sunday.

The last four-day streak at 115 or higher was nearly 20 years ago, July 16-19, 2005, according to the Las Vegas office of the National Weather Service.

The official thermometer has not been below 90 degrees since 5:40 a.m. Sunday, nearly 62 hours.

Tuesday also became the seventh straight day of highs at 110 or higher. Since last Wednesday, the daily high temperatures have reached 113 or hotter.

Such a streak of 10 days has happened twice in recorded Las Vegas weather history (since 1937), June 17 to 26, 1962, and most recently just last year, July 14-23.

The 119 reading surpassed the record of 116 for July 9 set in 2021.

Clark County announced Tuesday evening that cooling stations across the region will remain open through Friday.

One off-Strip hotel-casino, the OYO, is having air conditioning problems, according to employees.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

