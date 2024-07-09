Las Vegas breaks daily temperature record, ties record of consecutive days at 115 or higher
The last four-day streak of daily highs of 115 or higher was nearly 20 years ago, July 16-19, 2005, according to the Las Vegas office of the National Weather Service.
A record-breaking hot spell continues to blister Southern Nevada.
When the official temperature at the Las Vegas airport reached 117 at 3:08 p.m. Tuesday, the valley had its fourth straight day of the high reaching at least 115.
Shortly before 4 p.m. the official reading was 118, making if the second-hottest day in Las Vegas weather history.
The official thermometer has not been below 90 degrees since 5:40 a.m. Sunday, nearly 60 hours.
Tuesday also became the seventh straight day of highs at 110 or higher. Since last Wednesday, the daily high temperatures have reached 113 or hotter.
Such a streak of 10 days has happened twice in recorded Las Vegas weather history (since 1937), June 17 to 26, 1962, and most recently just last year, July 14-23.
The 118 reading surpassed the record of 116 for July 9 set in 2021.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
