Las Vegas continues cold spell with overnight low of 28 degrees

The sun shines on new snow along Upper Bristlecone Trail at Lee Canyon on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, in the Spring Mountains National Recreation Area near Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The cold start to 2022 will continue in the Las Vegas region for a few days, with the Sunday morning low hovering around a brisk 28 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

After reaching a Saturday high of 46 at Harry Reid International Airport with stiff winds, meteorologist John Adair said Sunday morning stayed in the mid- to high-20s across the valley. The official 28 degree measurement was taken at Harry Reid Airport, but Adair said the National Weather Service office near Dean Martin Drive and Blue Mountain Lane was measuring at 25 degrees around 7 a.m.

The average low temperature for Jan. 2 is 39 degrees, but Adair said it’s not entirely uncommon for overnight lows to drop into the 20s in late December or early January – he counted six incidences prior to today in the last nine years. The latest was an overnight low of 28 degrees on Jan. 2, 2019.

#LasVegas had a low of 28 degrees this morning! It is the coldest we've been in 3 years! It was on this date in 2019 when we hit 28 the last time. #nvwx — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) January 2, 2022

The high on Sunday is forecast to rise to about 46 and sunny before an overnight low around 31. Things are expected to warm up into the week, with highs of 50 on Monday, 54 on Tuesday, 58 on Wednesday, 60 on Thursday, 62 on Friday and 60 on Saturday.

Adair said skies should be mostly clear with light winds and occasional high clouds.

Hard freeze in Arizona

A hard freeze warning is in lace for northwest Arizona until 8 a.m. Sunday.

Overnight temperatures were forecast to call to the teens and lower 20s, causing damage to crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

