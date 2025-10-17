Las Vegas continues to warm up after October storm

The valley will see more of the same Friday, with a high of 77 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

The sun rises over the valley and Strip on Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Las Vegas (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The song, or in this case the weather, remains the same.

Las Vegas is in the midst of a stretch of consistent weather. The valley will see more of the same Friday, with a high of 77 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The overnight low will be in the high 50s.

While the skies remain clear, and the sun continues to shine, brief winds will blow through Southern Nevada, which could gust up to 18 mph in the afternoon.

Weekend forecast

Saturday: High 80, sunny

Sunday: High 81

