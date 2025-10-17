Las Vegas continues to warm up after October storm
The valley will see more of the same Friday, with a high of 77 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
The song, or in this case the weather, remains the same.
Las Vegas is in the midst of a stretch of consistent weather. The valley will see more of the same Friday, with a high of 77 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The overnight low will be in the high 50s.
While the skies remain clear, and the sun continues to shine, brief winds will blow through Southern Nevada, which could gust up to 18 mph in the afternoon.
Weekend forecast
Saturday: High 80, sunny
Sunday: High 81
Contact Kevin J. Barr at kbarr@reviewjournal.com.