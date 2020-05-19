Las Vegas cooler, windy ahead of warming trend

Temperatures will be about 15 degrees below normal across the valley with brisk winds Tuesday.

Windy and cool conditions with a high of 75 are forecast for Tuesday, May 19, 2020, by the National Weather Service. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

If you like cooler weather, the next few days are for you. Enjoy it, because it won’t last.

With a forecast high of 75 in Las Vegas, temperatures will be about 15 degrees below normal across the valley Tuesday.

Winds will be brisk from the southwest at 13 to 16 mph with gusts to 23 mph possible.

The overnight low early Wednesday is forecast to be 55. Wednesday’s high will be about 81.

Temperatures will rise into the Memorial Day weekend with a forecast high of 97 on the holiday.

“It looks like we’ll get a cold front right after the holiday and that will knock the temperature down 4 to 5 degrees,” National Weather Service meteorologist Trevor Boucher said. “After that, the climate prediction center shows above-average temperatures for 8 to 14 days. That means we’ll be at least higher than the 90s for early June, right about on schedule.”

Gusty winds on west side

A wind advisory was in effect until 6 a.m. Tuesday for the Spring Mountains and Red Rock Canyon.

A gust of 45 mph was recorded overnight at a weather station at Deer Creek, Boucher said.

