Las Vegas could get isolated storms Friday afternoon

Geese walk along Lake Jacqueline in Las Vegas, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021.

There is a 20 percent chance of isolated moisture in the Las Vegas Valley on Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

Winds gusting to 30-40 mph are also possible, said meteorologist Chelsea Peters. The high should be near 104, well above the normal 98.

The possible rain follows some showers Thursday afternoon that dropped 0.04 of an inch at Centennial Hills and 0.12 of on inch at Kyle Canyon.

“This might be the last (monsoon rain) of the year,” Peters said. “As September goes along the chances diminish and the moisture we do get is usually associated with tropical systems.”

The weekend should be quiet with a high near 103 on Saturday and 104 on Sunday. Overnight lows will be around 80.

